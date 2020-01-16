Republican Muslim refugee Dalia al-Aqidi announces she’s running against Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar is going through one other GOP challenger in November’s election — and he or she’s additionally a Muslim refugee.

Dalia al-Aqidi, a former White Home correspondent from Iraq, mentioned she felt compelled to run in opposition to the Somali-born lawmaker, calling her a divisive determine who has uncared for her Minneapolis district.

“She’s spreading hatred, and she is spreading racism throughout not only her district, not only her state, but throughout the whole country, and this is very important,” al-Aqidi, 51, informed The Put up on Thursday after saying her GOP run.

“She’s hurting the moderate Muslims; Muslims like myself. She doesn’t represent me as a Muslim,” she continued.

One energy of her candidacy, al-Aqidi mentioned, is that she couldn’t use her background as a Muslim girl refugee to the US as they share the identical fundamental backstory.

Al-Aqidi and her household fled Iraq to flee Saddam Hussein’s regime when she was in her 20s and have become US residents within the early 1990s. Omar fled war-torn Somalia along with her household at age 9.

The challenger established a prestigious profession as a political reporter, working for Voice of America after which as a White Home correspondent for Center Japanese tv networks the place she traveled world wide, masking conflicts in her native Iraq and neighboring Lebanon.

When requested in regards to the truth she had solely moved to Omar’s downtown Minneapolis congressional district months in the past, al-Aqidi mentioned she had spent day by day speaking to locals who had been involved the freshman lawmaker wasn’t representing them.

“I’ve done my homework for months and months before I decided to move here,” she mentioned. “On Thanksgiving, I helped feed greater than 250 homeless individuals in Minneapolis, which she doesn’t bear in mind. She doesn’t even discuss homeless scenario in Minneapolis, which is extraordinarily chilly and there should not sufficient locations of shelters for them to sleep in.

“It’s a very, very important problem in Minneapolis, and it’s getting very cold.”

Al-Aqidi mentioned she would additionally run on a marketing campaign centered on curbing the gang violence on Minneapolis streets and bringing individuals collectively — countering the incendiary, anti-Semitic language which Omar has been criticized for.

On homelessness, Omar in November launched the Houses for All Act, which might authorize the dramatic growth of America’s public housing provide by 12 million.

Nevertheless, members of the Somali neighborhood shared related issues as al-Aqidi with a Put up reporter who was in Minneapolis in September, saying they feared Omar was not doing sufficient for the neighborhood.

“It’s just one crisis after another. She could have done so much more for our community with immigration and education, but she’s not. She’s picking fights,” mentioned one Somali man who didn’t wish to be named.

Omar’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Al-Aqidi, who joins a number of Republican challengers — businessman Lacy Johnson, special-education skilled Danielle Stella, minister and missionary Lucia Vogel, activist Alley Waterbury and former auto gross sales supervisor Brent Whaley — mentioned she was ready for a tricky battle within the district which Omar gained by a landslide 78% in November 2018.

“If anyone thinks I’m just running to be in Congress, I would have chosen one of smallest districts in Virginia,” she mentioned, “But I selected a battle as a result of I consider in what I’m doing, as a result of I consider within the Structure and I’m defending the Structure in opposition to people who find themselves working in opposition to this nation.”

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, additionally has a cadre of opponents from each events hoping to unseat her, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is going through a GOP problem from David Dudenhoefer, the chairman of his district’s Republican social gathering. Of the Squad, solely Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., stays unopposed.