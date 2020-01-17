WASHINGTON—Stressing that their responsibility to uphold the Structure required impartiality of their function as jurors, Republican senators instructed reporters Friday that they might weigh all proof earlier than lifting President Donald Trump into the air and carrying him exterior on their shoulders. “Look, as senators, we swore a solemn oath to deliver justice, and I intend to abide by that precisely as we use this trial to scrutinize the facts and then determine exactly how—and indeed, if—we will storm into the Oval Office, hoist the delighted president aloft, and regale him with spirited rounds of ‘Hip, hip, hurray,’” stated Sen. Mitch McConnell, noting that his superior accountability because the chamber’s majority chief required him to tamp down on any partisan hypothesis on whether or not Senate Republicans would rush to lift the president up onto their shoulders whereas singing “He’s A Jolly Good Fellow” or if Senate Republicans would go for a extra stately procession through which they conveyed the just lately acquitted Trump previous each Democratic congressperson’s workplace. “Unlike some of my liberal colleagues, I understand my solemn role in this trial is to examine all the information at hand before passing judgment. Then, and only then, can we know whether it’s a reasonable course of action to deploy some form of red-white-and-blue confetti while repeatedly tossing President Trump into the air. Until then, it would simply be irresponsible to comment on whether or not we will incorporate party horns, noisemakers, or a big cake covered with lit sparklers into the proceedings.” At press time, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had recommended McConnell on his dedication to impartiality as they got here to a swift conclusion on whether or not or not they need to cue up Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” on the Senate’s speaker system.