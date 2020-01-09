January 9, 2020 | three:12pm

An injured koala rests in a washing basket on the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

With koalas at risk of extinction within the midst of catastrophic Australian bushfires, the endangered marsupials have a brand new guardian angel — canine.

Rescuers in Australia are deploying the four-legged heroes to smell out koalas higher than people can by monitoring them down by the odor of their fur and even their poop, ABC Information reported.

That eager sense of odor makes the canine’ noses “a critical life-saving tool to help the koala population survive,” the Nationwide Catastrophe Search Canine Basis in California mentioned in a press release.

One pooch, a Four-year-old named Taylor, has rescued eight koalas since September, in keeping with TATE Animal Coaching Enterprises, which makes a speciality of detector canine companies in Sydney, ABC mentioned.

“Because they can smell what we can’t see, dogs can be used to track rare animals, detect pest species and locate threatened native plants,” mentioned Celine Frere, a senior analysis fellow with the College of Sunshine Coast Detection Canine for Conservation, informed the Mom Nature Community. “So, they have such an important role to play in conservation.”

One other rescue canine, a blue-eyed border collie combine named Bear, has even gained movie star standing, prompting actor Tom Hanks to proclaim on Twitter that the canine’s story “is a Disney movie that must be made, the story of Bear the koala detection dog.”

Hanks gave Bear a shout-out final month in a Twitter publish of him studying “nice tweets.”

“This is Bear,” he mentioned. “He was abandoned as a puppy due to his OCD, but quickly found a new life as a koala detection dog…. He’s their unexpected savior.”