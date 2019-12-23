Resident Evil 3 remake release date, trailer, multiplayer, and platforms

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. By utilizing our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

The Resident Evil 2 remake was met with resounding approval from Resident Evil followers. It solely is smart, then, that Capcom would work on remaking one other beloved title within the collection: Resident Evil three. Rumors of Resident Evil three remake have been brewing for fairly a while; now these rumors have been confirmed.

Although it has been recommended that there will probably be extra adjustments from the supply materials than we noticed with the Resident Evil 2 remake, followers can nonetheless count on to be transported again into the world of the third title on this collection with some large graphical upgrades.

This is every thing we all know thus far concerning the Resident Evil three remake launch date, trailer, multiplayer, and platforms.