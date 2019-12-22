Residents Agree To Demolish 40-Year-Old Mosque For Bridge In Srinagar

The district administration pays for reconstruction of the mosque inside 12 months

Srinagar:

Residents of a colony in Srinagar have agreed to the demolition of a 40-year-old mosque to permit a long-awaited bridge over the Jhelum river to be accomplished, officers mentioned on Sunday. They mentioned the venture has been pending since 2002 on account of some bottlenecks, together with the presence of the mosque and a few residential and business constructions.

The demolition of the mosque started on Saturday, 24 hours after the signing of an settlement between Srinagar District Improvement Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and the Managing Committee of Masjid Abu Turab at Qamarwari’s Rampora space, the officers mentioned.

It is a second occasion when the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner paved the best way for resumption of stalled work on important initiatives.

Earlier this month, he efficiently negotiated with the administration of the historic Damdama Sahib Gurdwara at Zainakote, enabling resumption of enlargement work on the Srinagar-Baramulla Nationwide Freeway.

The officers mentioned the district growth commissioner held a sequence of conferences with the mosque administration to resolve the foremost land acquisition challenge, stopping the completion of the 166-metre two-lane bridge connecting Qamarwari with Noorbagh within the metropolis.

The settlement reached between the federal government and the mosque administration consists of, amongst others, a suggestion from the district administration to bear all price of the reconstruction of the mosque and its completion inside 12 months, the officers mentioned.

They mentioned the Rs 10-crore bridge venture was began in 2002, however couldn’t be accomplished due to points surrounding land acquisition and elimination of bottlenecks.

Regardless of funding of over Rs 2.5 crore by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Improvement Finance Company (JKIDFC) in 2018, overlaying price escalation to finish the venture, the work remained stalled due to a complete of 18 bottlenecks together with the presence of the mosque, the officers mentioned.

“Now that this main bottleneck in the completion of the project is sorted out, the work will be resumed and completed at the earliest,” Mr Choudhary mentioned.

He mentioned a plan has been finalised for relocation of different constructions that features a hearth station and 16 residential and business constructions.

He mentioned alongside the development of the bridge, the district administration would undertake flood safety and beautification works alongside the Jhelum and restore adjoining roads and set up ‘sensible lighting’ within the space.