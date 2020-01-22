Residents slam police officers for spending time picking litter instead of catching criminals

Law enforcement officials have been criticised for spending their time litter-picking as an alternative of combating crime.

Dozens of pictures on social media present PCs and PCSOs carrying bin baggage and scooping up litter throughout their shifts all around the UK, together with Cardiff, Bradford and London.

A lot of it’s volunteer work, however some PCSOs are concerned in ‘group engagement’ and go into faculties to assist litter-pick with major college pupils.

Nevertheless, some have criticised the apply, saying eradicating waste from the streets must be the job of councils and never uniformed officers.

Glasgow Police PC joins college pupils in choosing up litter within the metropolis – although some have criticised the apply

Some forces say the apply helps give a ‘police presence’ – however locals say that presence must be used to fight issues like housebreaking and anti-social behaviour.

Pete Thomas snapped two law enforcement officials with litter-grabbing utensils and pink plastic baggage throughout their shift in Cardiff.

The 52-year-old was strolling by means of Canton final week when he noticed a police officer and a police group help officer holding the baggage.

Officers have since stated the the pair have been participating in a group occasion.

However Mr Thomas stated the sight of uniformed law enforcement officials armed with a bin bag and litter pickers despatched out the unsuitable message.

Mr Thomas, who lives in close by Ely, stated: ‘I stated to the officers ”Must you be on the market catching crime as an alternative of choosing up litter?”.

‘I do not wish to be odd or demeaning however it seems to be odd and unusual.

Some forces say the apply of serving to faculties and native individuals decide up litter helps give a ‘police presence’

Law enforcement officials serving to younger pupils at Rodbourne Cheney Main Faculty decide up litter

‘Folks should not be dropping litter within the first place however it must be right down to council providers not the police, it is unsuitable.

‘In the event that they’re strolling down the road and a criminal offense occurs are they going to be working with litter pickers and baggage of their fingers? It could appear like a joke.’

One other resident stated: ‘Why do not group staff do that and police do essential issues like catching thieves?

‘Then the thieves can do group work choosing up litter and save the taxpayer some cash.’

Though the location of the PC and the PCSO could have regarded unusual to passers-by, South Wales Police insist the exercise was worthwhile.

PC Jon Edwards, from the Canton neighbourhood policing crew, stated: ‘Neighborhood engagement is a key a part of policing, and we hope to additional strengthen the relationships we’ve got with native individuals, teams and accomplice organisations.

‘Right now’s community-run occasion was a fantastic likelihood to do precisely that, whereas on the identical time doing our bit to maintain our native space tidy – and offering a visual police presence. It was additionally a chance to listen to from members of the group about any considerations they could have.’

There are dozens of different footage on-line that present police cleansing the streets.

Shibden Head Main Academy in Queensbury, Bradford, tweeted: ‘Yr three have been doing their bit for the group this week.

‘Thanks to the PCSO crew @bradfordmdc for main our £group litter decide up.

‘Waste land tidied, and a few beggars supplied help with a view to re-homing.’

South Yorkshire’s Neighbourhood Police account for South East Sheffield posted an image of a teenager with a PCSO who was serving to with a tidy-up.

The tweet learn: ‘We love this photograph! After our litter choosing session this morning in Handsworth this man made a beeline for PCSO Briggs to say thanks and to provide him a excessive 5.’

Different photographs present PCSOs in Smethwick, West Mids, Roath Park in Cardiff, Bradford, Rodbourne Cheney Main Faculty in Swindon, Wilts, and police cadets in Hounslow eradicating waste.

In Wales’ Rhondda Valley, PCSO Savage snapped himself amassing litter with police youth volunteers whereas at Uphill Main Faculty in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, so referred to as ‘mini police’ – or younger police volunteers – had assist litter-picking from officers.

PC Honeyman of Glasgow South West Police took a number of selfies as she helped pupils from two faculties clear up alleyways and paths close to their faculties.

And in response to a Hold Riverside Tidy marketing campaign in Cardiff displaying PCSOs litter-picking, one resident stated: ‘You’ll by no means see the police in Hathershaw doing that…by no means.’

Two uniformed officers posted Twitter footage of themselves bagging up roadside garbage on an industrial property in Penrith, Cumbria.

A tweet learn: ‘Please use bins supplied, please do not litter, please decide up!’

Police and PCSOs can concern fines to those that litter in the event that they witness the garbage being dropped.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland stated of the photographs taken in Glasgow: ‘It’s a part of the remit of a campus officer to interact with the varsity kids.

‘These pics present the campus officer partaking with the varsity kids while on the identical time enhancing the academic and social surroundings for the pupils and that of the local people.’