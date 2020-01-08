“Resounding Blow Awaits Anybody Who Attacks Israel”: Benjamin Netanyahu

Qasem Soleimani was chargeable for the deaths of numerous harmless individuals, Benjamin Netanyahu stated

Jerusalem:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday that Israel would strike a “resounding blow” if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a high Iranian basic.

“Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow,” the premier informed a Jerusalem convention after Iran launched a salvo of retaliatory missile strikes on bases utilized by US troops in Iraq.

Netanyahu has described the goal of final week’s US drone strike Main Normal Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards international operations arm as a “terrorist-in-chief”.

“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, he destabilised many countries for decades, he sowed fear and misery and anguish and he was planning much worse,” Netanyahu stated.

“He was the architect and driver of Iran’s campaign of terror throughout the Middle East and the world.”

The Israeli premier praised US President Donald Trump for “acting swiftly, boldly, and resolutely” in killing Soleimani within the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The drone strike has put america and key allies on alert for Tehran’s response to the killing.

A senior Iranian official on Monday warned the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv can be turned “to dust”, if Washington carried out additional navy motion in response to its retaliatory strikes.

