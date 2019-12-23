‘Respectful’ Aishwarya Rai to ‘consistent’ Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood mothers-in-law who praised their bahus

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor

Jaya Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: It was on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan the place Jaya Bachchan had spoken about Aishwarya Rai and her fondness for her then would-be daughter-in-law. Jaya had stated, “She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well! She is lovely, I love her.”

Additional speaking about Aishwarya, Jaya had stated that Aishwarya is sort of ‘respectful’ and he or she is aware of the place to take a step again. On Aishwarya as a mom, Jaya Bachchan had later stated, “I would also like her (Ash) to start going out but she is absolutely, totally hands down and doesn’t depend on anybody which I think is great.”

Sharmila Tagore – Kareena Kapoor: Speaking to Kareena on her radio chat present, Sharmila Tagore stated, “I like your consistency, I like the way you keep in touch. Because I know if I sent you a message you will invariably you will answer, Soha most certainly won’t reply. She’ll take time, but you will reply. If I’m coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want.”

“That must be a Kapoor trait, you keep a wonderful table. Relationship wise, you’re good. I have seen you when Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that September 21 is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages and you have been rather wonderful, I must say,” she added.

Veena Devgan – Kajol: Whereas Ajay Devgan has again and again stated that his dad and mom love and belief Kajol greater than him, Kajol too feels she is a greater daughter-in-law than a spouse. Speaking about her mother-in-law, Kajol had stated in an interview with HT, “She truly eased me in. She never insisted I call her mom. In fact, once when one of her friends was flabbergasted that I didn’t call her Mummy or Ma, she said, ‘jis din bolegi toh dil se bolegi (the day she calls me mom, it’ll be from her heart’). She never expected me to cook and I didn’t get the ghar ki chaabi.”

Ajay Devgn had revealed that every time his dad and mom fall sick, they first name her and he or she instantly caters to them.

Neetu Singh – Alia Bhatt: Although Neetu Singh has not but became a mother-in-law, contemplating the robust relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the day just isn’t too far. From calling Alia Bhatt her ‘heartbeat’ to ‘lifeline’, Neetu leaves no room for misinterpretations even on social media.