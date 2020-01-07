Restart the presses: California’s oldest weekly newspaper saved

The state’s oldest weekly newspaper, which as soon as printed Mark Twain, will hold printing after a California retiree stepped in to avoid wasting the day.

Carl Butz, a fourth-generation native Californian, is taking on the Mountain Messenger, which relies out of his hometown of Downieville.

The 71-year-old has been pals with Don Russell, the editor-publisher of the paper, since shifting to the city within the 1990s and was conscious of his troubles attempting to promote the paper over the past yr.

Russell deliberate to retire by the center of January. On Thursday, he advised the printer the paper would quickly stop publication. Russell ran the numbers and advised Butz, “It’s hopeless … don’t do this.”

The subsequent day, Butz got here in with a examine.

“I said, ‘OK, it’s not going to cost that much – I’m going to save it,’” Butz stated. “I’m going to try and make sure the thing survives.”

Butz is aiming for a nonprofit mannequin and desires to depend on extra volunteers to assist fill the paper, which for a very long time has fallen on the paper’s two full-time staff, Russell and Jill Tahija.

He’s already discovered a girl in Sierra Metropolis who desires to cowl the Board of Supervisors conferences, he stated, and workers will ship out subscription renewal playing cards as soon as extra.

As newspapers shut down nationwide, Butz is pleased to maintain the Mountain Messenger going.

The Martinez Information-Gazette printed its remaining version final week, after 161 years of publishing. The paper, which lined town of Martinez, the seat of Contra Costa County, had been dropping cash.

“There’s just been this rash of these things across the country; you lose the community,” Butz stated. “I think we need to have newspapers.”

The Mountain Messenger, which publishes on Thursdays, has a circulation of about 2,400. The paper dates to 1853, when it was began as a twice-monthly publication.

It turned the Mountain Messenger in 1854 or 1855 and moved to La Porte after which to Downieville, a Gold Rush neighborhood about 110 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The paper’s declare to fame is that Twain as soon as wrote there whereas hiding out from the legislation. He was solely there for a few weeks, writing beneath his actual title, Sam Clemens, in response to Russell, who learn a few of his articles on microfilm.

“They were awful,” Russell stated in a earlier interview with The Occasions. “They were just local stories, as I recall, written by a guy with a hangover.”

Russell turned co-owner of the paper, identified across the space because the “Mountain Mess,” within the early 1990s. The Jan. 16 version might be his final in his present position.

“I don’t have to clean out the office. That’s a huge relief,” Russell stated. He’s planning to take a trip along with his spouse on the 20th, however his affiliation with the paper “will continue for the foreseeable future.”

“It’s the absolute best thing I could have hoped for,” he stated. I get to do the stuff I love to do and never need to do the stuff I don’t love to do.”