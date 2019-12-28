Restaurant boss shames group who fled without paying £127 Boxing Day meal by posting their pictures

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

28 December 2019

A restaurant proprietor has publicly shamed a bunch of 9 who fled with out paying their £127 invoice on Boxing Day by sharing their photographs.

Manjaros in Teesside shared CCTV photographs claiming the group of six adults and three youngsters ‘staged’ their departure, on Fb.

Proprietor Peter Blyth, 60, says it’s infuriating ‘particularly when all workers are working additional exhausting between Christmas and New Yr’.

It’s particularly poignant because the Linthorpe Highway restaurant opened its doorways on Christmas Day providing parmos, pizzas and skewers to individuals in want.

The group, who have been stated to be of their 20s and 30s, ordered 4 combined grill platters at £18.95 every, one Caribbean hen curry, a number of youngsters’s meals and 4 to 5 drinks.

Mr Blythe has known as out a bunch of diners who deliberate their departure from Manjaros restaurant in Teesside with out paying their £127.60 invoice

Mr Blythe, of Middlesbrough, hopes the footage will enable eating places will get a ‘good look’ on the household and stop it occurring once more.

A girl, pushing a pram, is noticed leaving with a person at Manjaros. Whereas the corporate coverage is to pay the invoice on the counter after ending your meal, not one of the group approached it

‘Its simply unhappy actually. Individuals work so exhausting, particularly right now of yr, and also you get individuals like that.’

Manjaros posted on Fb: ‘We fed the homeless and the much less lucky yesterday however we expect this lot bought their days muddled up and forgot to pay for his or her invoice immediately.

‘Please be at liberty to share and go on any names, or if that is you may you please come again and pay we even have workers to pay.

‘Your invoice was £127.60.’

Whereas the coverage in Manjaros is to pay the invoice on the counter after ending your meal, not one of the group approached it.

Their plates have been clear which advised there was not an issue with the meals.

Mr Blythe determined to present again to the local people on Christmas Day after seeing much less lucky individuals outdoors on Linthorpe Highway.

The restaurant can also be handing out jackets donated to them by Nunthorpe Oaks Care Residence and presents by beneficiant native resident Linzi Dixon.