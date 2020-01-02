Restaurant owner demonstrates his awesome chopping skills before his son fearlessly copies him

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

That is the heartwarming second a father beams with pleasure as he watches his son replicate his ultra-fast chopping expertise.

Proprietor of the kebab and baklava restaurant, Abdullah Apuhan, from Gaziantep, Turkey, was filmed chopping tomatoes in seconds.

Footage exhibits his son Abdussamed carrying an apron as he watches his father’s exact method within the kitchen of the Bisirici restaurant.

Studying the ropes: Restaurant proprietor and father Abdullah Apuhan from Gaziantep, teaches his son learn how to chop the tomatoes (left). His son Abdussamed steps as much as the chopping block and doesn’t disappoint as he father can not cover his pleasure (proper)

The daddy affectionately kisses his son’s head after taking to the job immediately

The video exhibits Abdullah hand the chef’s knife to his son who is raring to duplicate his father’s ability.

And the budding chef doesn’t disappoint as he effortlessly wields the knife and brushes the tomato items into the bucket.

As Abdussamed chops the tomatoes, his father can not cover his beaming smile as he proudly watches his son take the reigns.

The video was posted on the restaurant’s Instagram web page and has gathered greater than 390,000 views after it was shared on December 22.

Individuals have been fast to share their pleasure at seeing the younger chef observe in his father’s footsteps.

One commented: ‘I am positively visiting your restaurant for a meal after I fly over!’

‘He is taking a look at his son with nice pleasure’, one other commented as individuals posted clapping and coronary heart icons.