Restaurants cash in on customers ordering the second cheapest bottle of wine

Ordering the second least expensive bottle on a wine record is a time-honoured method of avoiding wanting low-cost.

However, in response to one professional, eating places money in on this tactic by inflating their mark-up.

Russell Norman, founding father of the Polpo restaurant chain, stated the home wine was usually a greater possibility.

Skilled Russell Norman stated good restaurateurs have been adept at ‘playing to natural human psychology’. He says that home wine is ‘all the time very rigorously sourced’

Writing within the Oldie journal, he stated good restaurateurs have been adept at ‘playing to natural human psychology’.

He added: ‘We instinctively don’t wish to seem low-cost, so we regularly skip the home wine and go for the second least expensive.

‘The margins on this wine will probably be significantly good for the restaurant however not so nice for you when it comes to worth. It makes far more sense to go additional up the record and select a wine above £35 … The margins will probably be smaller and the wine will probably be significantly better in high quality and worth.

‘Or, persist with the home wine – all the time very rigorously sourced by the restaurateur or sommelier.’

Wine critic Jilly Goolden informed the Mail that home wine was often a sensible choice however another choice could be to experiment with an unfamiliar type or area.

She added: ‘With a wine list dominated by French wine, skip through to the Rhone – the wines are really delicious and often also very competitively priced.’