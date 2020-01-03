Restaurants laying off 30 workers a day amid ‘lethal cocktail’ of rising costs and tax hikes

By Every day Mail Metropolis & Finance Reporter

Revealed: 16:51 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 16:51 EST, three January 2020

Greater than 30 restaurant staff within the UK misplaced their jobs day by day final 12 months as closures swept via the business.

The Centre for Retail Analysis mentioned there have been 11,280 job losses within the informal eating sector in 2019 – up eight per cent on the earlier 12 months.

Impartial eateries suffered essentially the most in 2019 and are more likely to bear the brunt once more this 12 months.

Superstar chef Jamie Oliver on the opening of his Fifteen restaurant in Cornwall in 2002. It was closed in December final 12 months placing 100 jobs in danger

Employment was hit arduous as a raft of well-known names suffered one other torrid 12 months, with celeb chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant empire collapsing in Could with the lack of 1,000 jobs.

The info exhibits 922 eating places had been shut in 2019, which comes after 1,188 closed the earlier 12 months.

A bunch of different high-profile eateries pressured to close websites or search rescue offers.

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie known as in directors after an accounting scandal now being probed by the Severe Fraud Workplace, whereas the proprietor of Giraffe and Ed’s Simple Diner plans to shut a 3rd of its shops.

Actual property adviser Altus Group mentioned the sector was hit by a ‘deadly cocktail’ of rising prices and tax hikes.

Meals costs have risen because the pound has fallen because the EU referendum, workers prices have surged because of rises within the minimal wage, and property taxes have additionally been hiked.