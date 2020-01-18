Result date released after demolition in BSSC office

Inter-level examination outcomes not declared in Bihar Employees Choice Fee (BSSC) workplace on Friday. The scholars created a ruckus in opposition to Not solely this, the Fee additionally broke into the workplace and vandalized it. Broke the gate inside. After this, the Fee sat on a dharna outdoors the workplace. Right here, within the late night, the Fee introduced the discharge of the end result 20 in February and likewise put the knowledge on the web site. After this, the scholars ended the motion. Police reached the knowledge and stayed on the spot until the top of the strike. Nonetheless, no FIR was lodged within the sabotage case.

A number of college students reached the Fee's workplace on Friday underneath the management of Patna College College students Union President Manish Kumar. After vandalizing the workplace, he sat on a dharna on the important gate. The scholars completed the picket after 5 hours. Manish Kumar mentioned that for a lot of occasions, the candidates have been solely being assured, however didn’t launch the end result. Commercial for this examination was eliminated within the 12 months 2014. Its end result has not been finalized but. Preliminary examination was taken from eight to 10 December, 2018. The results of the examination has not been declared thus far.