Resurfaced footage shows moment Queen tells off a young Princess Eugenie for standing on her foot

Amusing footage has emerged of the second the Queen gave a younger Princess Eugenie a telling off after she by chance stood on her foot.

Within the resurfaced clip from BBC documentary ‘Elizabeth R: A 12 months within the Lifetime of the Queen’, which aired in 1992, Her Majesty, then 66, will be heard yelping out in ache as Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter’s takes a step again.

Because the monarch tries to assist Princess Beatrice, then 4, mount a pony, Princess Eugenie, then two, will be appear aimlessly strolling round in her t-shirt and dungarees earlier than stopping in entrance of her grandmother.

The monarch then shouts ‘ow,’ earlier than transferring the teen ahead and declaring: ‘That is my foot you are standing on.’

A clip, from BBC documentary ‘Elizabeth R: A 12 months within the Lifetime of the Queen’, which aired in 1992, reveals the second Princess Eugenie, then two, will get a telling off after stepping on her grandmother’s toes

Within the footage, Her Majesty is joined by a number of of her grandchildren – together with Prince William, then 10, Prince Harry, then eight, Zara Phillips, then 11 Princess Beatrice – within the grounds of Balmoral Citadel.

The incident takes place as Princess Beatrice struggles to mount a pony and is suggested by Her Majesty to ‘attempt once more across the entrance.’

When she lastly makes it up, she appears extra enthusiastic about her apparel than the rest and enthuses: ‘I’ve obtained my crimson boots on.’

The monarch, who watches on, provides: ‘They’re very good aren’t they. Very good.’

Princess Beatrice, then 4, mounts a a pony, earlier than stating her crimson driving boots to a horse coach

The Queen gently strikes her granddaughter Princess Eugenie ahead after she comes over and steps on her toes

However simply seconds later, Princess Eugenie makes the error of stepping on her grandmother’s toes.

Nevertheless, the accident is forgotten simply as shortly because it occurs and after a temporary telling off, Her Majesty will be seen taking Princess Eugenie’s hand.

‘Now, we could go that method?’ she provides, earlier than main the kids on a trek across the grounds.

Princess William, then ten, guides his cousin’s pony away into the gap as his brother Harry, and their cousin Zara, journey on forward on their horses.

An cute younger Princess Eugenie will be seen questioning round aimlessly whereas her older sister Princess Beatrice struggles to mount a pony (pictured)