Retail worker unable to turn the heating on this winter due to rare ‘Man on Fire syndrome’

A person with ‘Man on Fireplace syndrome’ is unable to show the heating on this winter as a result of the genetic situation leaves him feeling like he’s burning alive.

Lee Barker, 29, suffers from erythromelalgia, its medical identify, which causes his physique to expertise fixed second diploma burns.

He’s unable to prepare dinner over the range as a result of if temperatures transcend 20C (68F) he begins to dissipate and his pores and skin turns vibrant purple.

However so as to add to his distress this winter, Mr Barker, from Limehouse, east London, additionally suffers from Raynaud’s syndrome.

The dysfunction stops blood from pumping correctly round his physique when there’s a slight drop within the thermometre.

It means the previous store employee has been left housebound, and must be in a room that’s precisely 17C (62F) – no decrease or increased.

Mr Barker mentioned: ‘It appears like I am baking like bread in an oven, it is extraordinarily painful.

‘It has been very life-changing for me, it appears like I am burning alive. The situations are a thorn in my facet, it is like fireplace whenever you put your hand on a range.’

Mr Barker’s good friend Manik, and mom Cheryl, 65, commonly present help for him, together with cooking and cleansing as a result of the situations have an effect on his mobility.

He added: ‘The situations have an effect on the entire proper facet of my physique so I usually discover it exhausting to maneuver my legs and arms.

‘I may discover strolling troublesome. I’m able to groom myself and take a bathe however I’ve to be extraordinarily cautious.

‘All of my meals is ready by my good friend as a result of I can not be close to an oven. The situation is at all times in your thoughts no matter duties you carry out.’

Erythromelalgia, which impacts lower than one in 100,000 folks, causes episodes of burning ache and redness within the ft, palms, arms, legs, ears and face

ERYTHROMELALGIA – WHAT IS IT? A uncommon situation that causes episodes of burning ache and redness within the ft, and generally the palms, arms, legs, ears and face. Signs of erythromelalgia can start at any age. Its true prevalence is unknown however estimates counsel lower than 1 per cent of individuals have it. The ache can vary from gentle, with solely a minor tingling feeling like pins and needles, as much as a extreme burning ache. Signs are often triggered by a rise in physique temperature. Usually of erythromelalgia, the trigger is unknown. However it’s generally brought on by one other underlying medical situation or a defective gene inherited from a dad or mum. Different medical situations a blood dysfunction – similar to polycythaemia

nerve harm – for instance, brought on by peripheral neuropathy

a number of sclerosis (MS)

an autoimmune drawback – similar to lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, the place the immune system assaults the physique’s personal tissues In some folks with erythromelalgia, the illness is brought on by a defective gene. Erythromelalgia can run in households when the defective gene is handed down from a dad or mum to their youngster (inherited). The defective gene causes adjustments in the way in which ache indicators are delivered to the mind, growing or strengthening them. Supply: NHS

The ache can vary from gentle, with solely a minor tingling feeling like pins and needles, as much as a extreme burning ache.

Its precise trigger is unknown, however the situation sees blood vessels grow to be clogged up, which then grow to be infected because the blood in trapped inside.

Mr Barker had to surrender his job in retail after being recognized with the incurable situation 5 years in the past.

Mr Barker added: ‘I’ve therapy each three months for one week for six hours a day the place I’m given medicine by way of an intravenous infusion which opens up the blood vessels.

‘That is going to be a daily routine for the remainder of my life, I nonetheless have to get used to it. I’m hoping for a vibrant future.’

So as to add to his plight, Mr Barker was additionally recognized with Raynaud Syndrome in 2015, which suggests his physique reacts dramatically to the slightest drop in temperature.

It impacts as much as 20 per cent of the grownup inhabitants, to various levels, and round 10 million folks have it within the UK.

The situation works within the precise reverse option to erythromelalgia. When it will get chilly, arteries wrestle to pump blood to the limbs, nostril, ears, or lips. It causes these bodyparts to go numb.

Throughout his teenage years, Mr Barker would usually spend lengthy days on the seaside and his native park in addition to being an avid fan of watersports together with browsing.

However since then his situations have prevented him from exploring his hobbies.

He added: ‘I had an especially energetic childhood and would spend lots of time exterior.

‘However since my analysis, I’ve definitely missed out on lots of issues – it is exhausting to suppose what my regular day could be like if I wasn’t struggling.

‘My typical day is both spent at residence or within the hospital.’