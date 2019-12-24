Retired Army Officer, 53, Duped Of Rs 40,000 In Maharashtra

A probe was on, he stated, including that no particular person was arrested thus far. (Representational)

Thane:

A 53-year-old retired Military officer from Thane metropolis in Maharashtra has been allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 in a fraud on WhatsApp, police stated on Tuesday.

In his police grievance, the person stated he obtained a missed name on his WhatsApp quantity on December 6. When he dialled that quantity, the decision didn’t get via, so he despatched a message on it, an official at Kasarwadavli police station in Thane stated.

The particular person on the opposite aspect then replied to the message, saying he was the retired military officer’s pal and recognized himself as Col. Harpal Singh.

The particular person acknowledged in his message that he and his spouse had been within the US and his sister-in-law had a coronary heart ailment and wanted some cash, the official stated.

He additional stated that since he was within the US, he couldn’t switch cash to his sister. He additionally gave an account quantity to the sufferer to switch cash.

Believing the message was from his pal, the retired military officer promptly transferred Rs 40,000 to the desired account.

Nonetheless, when he obtained extra messages from the identical quantity asking for an extra Rs 20,000, he obtained suspicious and known as his pal on his cell quantity.

When the person inquired concerning the cash, his pal stated he by no means requested for it and that he was not within the US, however at Faridkot in Punjab, the official stated.

The person then realised he was cheated. He filed a police grievance on Monday, the official stated, including case has been registered beneath Indian Penal Code Part 420 (dishonest) and provisions of the Info Expertise Act.

A probe was on, he stated, including that no particular person was arrested thus far.