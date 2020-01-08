Retired JP Morgan vice president, 62, is jailed for 28 months after stealing £118,000 from the bank

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Kevin Emerson admitted costs of theft and fraud at Bournemouth Crown Court docket

A retired vice chairman at JP Morgan who stole £118,000 over 10 years to cowl up a transaction mistake that value the corporate £540,000 has been jailed for 2 years.

Kevin Emerson feared he could be sacked after he processed a overseas trade fee for £100million slightly than $100million – costing the corporate lots of of hundreds of kilos due a change within the trade fee, Bournemouth Crown Court docket was informed.

To cowl up his mistake Emerson, now 62, saved fraudulently transferring cash between two completely different accounts over a decade to keep away from being discovered, stealing £118,000 from the financial institution all in all.

Emerson labored for JP Morgan for 33 years, principally on the financial institution’s places of work in Bournemouth, earlier than he retired. A number of the cash was used to cowl on-line playing money owed he had racked up.

After he left the financial institution he was now not capable of cover the lacking cash and his deception was subsequently uncovered.

Emerson, of Verwood, Dorset, admitted costs of theft and fraud and was jailed for 28 months by Decide Stephen Climie.

Afterwards Detective Constable Tom Alsford, of Bournemouth CID, mentioned: ‘Mr Emerson claimed the majority of the lacking money was because of an ”error”.

Emerson labored for JP Morgan for 33 years, principally on the financial institution’s places of work in Bournemouth, pictured, earlier than he retired

‘He mentioned it was a FX transaction trade for 100 Million greenback/kilos. This was disputed however couldn’t be proved.

‘Emerson wrote cheques within the title of his bank card corporations to pay his payments. So all of the cheques could be going to monetary establishments.

‘As soon as he retired he was now not capable of cover the lacking cash from the JPM account.

‘An computerized flag confirmed the cash was lacking.

‘Given the time elapsed earlier than the offences have been found a considerable amount of monetary knowledge had been misplaced.

‘We may solely present verified proof of theft to the quantity of £118,000 that he accepted.

‘We should not have a complete quantity for his playing money owed. They occurred principally on-line between 2002 and 2006.

‘We wish to thank the fraud investigation crew and JP Morgan for the help it has supplied all through the investigation.’