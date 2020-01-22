Retired welder, 75, blames ex-wife for friends thinking he’s dead

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:54 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:59 EST, 22 January 2020

A retired welder whose cellphone hasn’t rung for months as a result of buddies assume he’s lifeless realised the error after discovering his personal headstone erected by his ex-wife.

‘Folks assume that I am lifeless,’ mentioned Alan Hattel, 75, from Tayside, Scotland. ‘My cellphone hasn’t rung for 3 or 4 months. I have been confused by all of it however now I do know why no one has been calling.

‘I do not even wish to be buried – I plan to be cremated.’

‘Folks assume that I am lifeless,’ mentioned Alan Hattel, 75, from Scotland. ‘My cellphone hasn’t rung for 3 or 4 months. I have been confused by all of it however now I do know why no one has been calling’

Mr Hattel declared: ‘I am nonetheless alive’, as he stood beside his gravestone and mentioned reviews of his loss of life had been tremendously exaggerated.

Mr Hattel mentioned he had realised one thing was not proper as a result of his social life has been deathly quiet for the previous three or 4 months.

He mentioned he now is aware of the rationale his cellphone has not been ringing is as a result of individuals have been underneath the impression he was lifeless.

Mr Hattel mentioned the erection of his gravestone in Newmonthill Cemetery in Forfar was carried out with out his data and the entire affair was ‘like one thing out of Solely Fools and Horses’.

Now he needs to set the document straight and let individuals know he’s very a lot alive.

He has additionally spoken to Angus Council officers and plans to place a canopy over the gravestone which bears his identify. He mentioned:

Mr Hattel mentioned the erection of his gravestone in Newmonthill Cemetery in Forfar was carried out with out his data and the entire affair was ‘like one thing out of Solely Fools and Horses’

He has put the blame for the gravestone on the door of his ex-wife, from whom he separated some 26 years in the past.

The 75-year-old, who spent 37 years as a welder earlier than retiring, claimed his ex-wife has purchased the plot of land and put up the gravestone with the intention of them being buried collectively.

Each their names seem on the gravestone.

‘I’ve by no means, ever mentioned I wished to be buried alongside my ex-wife,’ mentioned Mr Hattel, who has two grown-up kids together with his former partner.

I do not even wish to be buried – I plan to be cremated

‘We have been separated 26 years and there is not any animosity however I am struggling to take all of it in.

‘To search out out you might have a headstone in a cemetery when you are nonetheless alive is not one thing that occurs day by day.’

A member of the family at Mrs Hattel’s residence mentioned: ‘This can be a household matter being handled privately.’

Angus Council mentioned it was unable to debate the difficulty or disclose any details about who bought the plot because it was a confidential matter.