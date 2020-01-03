Returning Canadians hoping to put Finns’ famous goal in rear-view mirror

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – The torment stays.

Occasionally on some social media supply, Joe Veleno sees light-scoring Finnish defenceman Toni Utunen’s extra time winner that bounced Canada in final yr’s world junior quarterfinal at Vancouver.

It’s like a slow-motion automobile wreck.

There’s Finnish goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out of place. Then, Noah Dobson’s stick breaks. The Finns roaring again the opposite means. A go and a well-placed Utunen shot eludes Mikey DiPietro, adopted by dissatisfied faces within the crowd and heartbreak within the locker room, too.

“Re-watching that video kind of triggers me a little bit,” Veleno, considered one of 5 Canadian returnees who will face the Finns this time within the semifinal Saturday, stated. “If we might’ve received that recreation, we might’ve perhaps received the match. Being on the market wasn’t clearly second for us.

“That’s completed with. We have now an entire new shot at redeeming ourselves.”

Utunen is again, too, considered one of three Finns attempting to defend gold.

The 19-year-old has additionally seen that objective a time or six, normally when somebody posts it on Instagram. Final summer season, fellow DiPietro joked about it with him.

The Finn managed to gather the puck and shops it at his father’s home.

“It’s hard to explain that feeling,” he stated. “It was a huge goal and I hope to see something similar.”

Finnish heroics have gotten a pattern at Canada’s expense.

4 years in the past in Helsinki, Patrick Laine scored the third-period winner, answering two late Mitch Marner objectives within the quarterfinal. In 2014, the Finns badly outplayed the Canadians and torched them 5-1 within the semis.

And in spite of everything three of these triumphs, they ended up with a gold medal.

Canada hasn’t snuffed out Finland’s first-place hopes within the playoff spherical since 2008 at Pardubice, the final time the occasion was within the Czech Republic. John Tavares, Steven Stamkos and Brad Marchand have been among the many objective scorers again then.

That was a part of a five-in-a-row golden run.

Had they crushed Finland final yr, they may very well be gunning for 3 straight.

“We all have a really bitter taste in our mouth,” Canadian captain Barrett Hayton, one other returnee, stated, “however it’s a contemporary yr. Having that (match) expertise has helped a ton. The large factor is (utilizing it) to assist the group.

“There’s not a lot to say. It’s an enormous recreation and everybody will certainly be up for it.”

The Finns aren’t attempting to idiot anyone. They need to interrupt puck-managing groups like Canada and preserve it low-scoring.

They’ve one other sturdy goaltender in Avalanche prospect Justus Annunen. He has been one of the best stopper all week.

He made 30 saves to ship house america and surrendered nearly no rebounds in a 1-Zero shutout.

“After the second (period) it was easy to see they were frustrated and started playing a little bit by themselves,” Utunen stated. “It was good. I feel they (Canada) performs type of the identical (velocity) recreation. They’re skating quite a bit and attempting to maintain the puck as a lot as they will.

“These are issues we are going to attempt to cease them from doing.”

Each groups have been compelled to beat early damage points.

The Canadians misplaced their finest participant Alexis Lafreniere for 2 video games, however there is no such thing as a longer concern after his triumphant return Thursday.

“He looked it (against the Slovaks),” Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love stated. “His first shift, he had a fairly good hit. It appears like his physique is bodily there. He brings a ton of high-end qualities to our group.

“It was an enormous uplift to our staff.”

The Finns needed to take care of the lack of first-line centre Rasmus Kupari, a Kings prospect injured within the opening extra time loss to Sweden. Kristian Tanus, a 5-foot-7 sparkplug, has been among the many notable forwards to fill in that accountability.

He leads the staff with eight factors, one behind Hayton.

“Everyone has to step up,” Finland coach Raimo Helminen stated. “We don’t have any further guys. To us, even Sweden, U.S., Canada, Russia, they’re huge nice groups and the problem is excessive, anyway. We performed them in a (pre-tournament recreation) and we performed good, however Canada was a bit of bit higher.

“It’s a brand new ball recreation now.”

The Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation didn’t intervene with it. Tanus was cleared of disciplinary motion after a excessive hit on American Jack Drury. Likewise, Nolan Foote is again within the Canadian lineup after his quarterfinal ended 53 seconds in with a head examine ejection.

“The officials read it was worthy of a major penalty,” Love stated, “and we’re just glad it didn’t warrant anything further. It was a call on the ice and we accepted it, got the big penalty kill and went from there.”

They’ve earned the suitable to play for a medal.

Canada hasn’t taken one on European ice in 12 years.

However when these psychological photographs of Utunen’s objective come flooding again, it might be a bit sweeter to comprehend it was received first by knocking off the Finns.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

STATS PACK

Canada Finland

Document Four-1 Three-1-1

Objectives for 23 20

Objectives in opposition to 14 10

Effectivity (rank) (2) 14.29 % (Four) 12.05 %

Energy play (rank) (1) 44 % (11/25) (Three) 30 % (6/20)

Penalty kill (rank) (5) 73.7 % (14/19) (2) 86.Four % (19/22)

Penalty minutes (rank) (5) 75 PIMs (9) 50

Prime three

Canada: Barrett Hayton (Coyotes), 5 objectives, 9 factors; Dylan Cozens (Sabres), 1 objective, 7 factors; Alexis Lafreniere (NHL 2020), 2 objectives, 6 factors.

Finland: Kristian Tanus (undrafted), 2 objectives, eight factors; Patrick Puistola (Hurricanes), Four objectives, 7 factors; Joonas Oden (undrafted), Three objectives, 6 factors.

Goaltenders

Canada: Joel Hofer (Blues), Three-Zero, 1.65 objectives in opposition to common, .923 save proportion

Finland: Justus Annunen (Avalanche), 2-2, 1.97 GAA, .936 save proportion.

Faceoffs

Canada: Ty Dellandrea (6), 24/43 (64.2 %)

Finland: Kristian Tanus (12), 29/40 (58 %)