Revealed! Due to this, Kushal Punjabi was forced to commit suicide, here’s what his suicide note says

Kushal Punjabi, the well-known actor of TV, has died right this moment. Though the information of Kushal’s loss of life has unfold badly on the social media, until now, it was not revealed what had occurred to Kushal, because of which he dedicated suicidfe. Proper now Kushal was solely 37 years previous. He was very aware about his well being. Pictures of Jim shared on social media are proof of this. Even after being so match, no person was digesting loss of life at such a younger age. That’s the reason, after this information comes out, TV stars are unable to consider it. When Kushal’s good good friend Karanvir Vohra confirmed this, everybody regarded shocked. In the meantime, we’ve got acquired such details about expert Punjabi, which you can be shocked to listen to.

It’s being advised that Kushal had a suicide word. The Mumbai Police has discovered this TV star’s physique hanging from the fan. Not solely this, a suicide word has additionally been recovered from Kushal’s physique. It’s believed that Kushal was in despair for a very long time. Kushal Punjabi’s marriage was on the verge of breakdown. His spouse moved to stay along with his son in Shanghai. Attributable to loneliness, Kushal took such an enormous step. Allow us to inform you that he married a European woman named Adri. They each even have a son. Kushal turned a father in 2016.

Three days in the past, Kushal has additionally shared an image together with her son on social media. On this shared image, he’s seen having enjoyable along with his son.