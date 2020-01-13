Revealed: Salman’s Eid 2021 release ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s plot

Instagram

Salman Khan has already booked subsequent 12 months’s Eid together with his announcement about his subsequent movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ on Friday. The eccentric title was sufficient to depart the followers bewildered as to what the film could be about. However in simply three days of the announcement, the plot of the movie has been revealed and it appears each bit fascinating!

Because the title incorporates each Eid and Diwali, some may level out that it’s more likely to be about communal concord or coexistence in India. And if a report is to be trusted, Salman subsequent outing will painting on display screen, the present-day politics in India.

“On this environment of polarization and toxicity, the necessity of the hour is messages of concord and peace. Cinema has been a honest platform of secularism in our nation; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic expertise again to the times of movies like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the difficulty of Hindu-Muslim amity,” Bollywood Hungama quoted an knowledgeable supply as sharing.

Salman Khan in Dabangg three

Furthermore, what higher than taking inspiration from one’s family to depict on a regular basis life on large screens which the makers of the movie appear to have abide by too. The plot appears to have been sought from the actor’s family.

Plot attracts inspiration from Salman’s household

“His father is a Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour,” the insider revealed.

Whereas the viewers has witnessed Salman pulling off some brave and patriotic roles in movies like ‘Garv: Delight and Honour’, ‘Ek The Tiger’, ‘Heroes’ amongst others, this upcoming launch can be “Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country,” added the supply.

The ‘Dabangg’ star introduced the movie on Twitter including that Farhad Samji can be helming it.

The 54-year-old can be subsequent seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai’ which is scheduled to be this 12 months’s Eid launch. He was final seen within the third movie of the ‘Dabangg’ trilogy because the appreciated cop Chulbul Pandey.