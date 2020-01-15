Revealed! The best 25 jobs in the UK for 2020

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

January will see a 17 % spike in job functions, in line with one of many world’s largest job and recruiting websites.

To assist job seekers determine roles they may wish to contemplate, Glassdoor has introduced its annual report figuring out the 25 Finest Jobs within the UK for 2020.

Enterprise Architect takes the highest spot, marking the primary time a tech position has topped the record.

Product Supervisor and Operations Supervisor full the highest three, demonstrating alternatives for these with various expertise and undertaking administration expertise.

2019’s number one job – Audit Supervisor – and quantity three job – Advertising and marketing Supervisor – fall out of the 2020 record fully.

Glassdoor’s report highlights the 25 greatest jobs based mostly on a novel algorithm taking into consideration wage, variety of job openings and job satisfaction.

Commenting on the findings, Amanda Stansell, Senior Financial Analysis Analyst at Glassdoor, stated: ‘The roles market continues to diversify as new expertise emerge and new applied sciences change the world of labor.’

‘As we enter a brand new decade for job seekers, the 25 Finest Jobs within the UK for 2020 goals to focus on roles which are in demand, provide fascinating salaries and in addition give employees job satisfaction.’

Finest Jobs within the UK for 2020 JOB TITLE MEDIAN SALARY NO. OF OPEN JOBS JOB SATISFACTION JOB SCORE 1. Enterprise Architect £75,209 2,692 three.9 four.62 2. Product Supervisor

£56,195 2,750 three.9 four.60 three. Operations Supervisor £45,590 three,zero15 four.zero four.59 four. Enterprise Growth Supervisor £40,677 four,736 four.zero four.53 5. DevOps Engineer £51,000 1,878 four.zero four.53 6. Information Scientist £45,188 1,724 four.2 four.51 7. HR Enterprise Accomplice £50,139 1,242 four.1 four.43 eight. Finance Supervisor £60,403 2,231 three.eight four.42 9. Supply Supervisor £58,447 1,512 three.9 four.41 10. Contract Supervisor £44,122 2,698 three.9 four.39 11. Software program Engineer £45,590 6,461 three.7 four.36 12. Buyer Success Supervisor £40,000 1,292 four.5 four.35 13. Danger Supervisor £60,000 1,437 three.9 four.35 14. Technique Supervisor £74,896 753 four.1 four.34 15. Industrial Supervisor £58,385 977 three.9 four.31 16. Tax Supervisor £62,995 1,651 three.eight four.31 17. Enterprise Analyst £42,912 three,104 three.7 four.28 18. Information Engineer £45,590 1,493 three.9 four.28 19. Engagement Supervisor £51,166 747 four.2 four.27 20. Gross sales Engineer £45,977 921 four.zero four.22 21. Design Supervisor £56,439 854 three.9 four.21 22. Company Recruiter £40,111 819 four.5 four.18 23. HR Supervisor £50,000 666 four.2 four.17 24. Naval Architect £32,500 5, zero45 three.9 four.16 25. Product Designer £49,977 688 four.11 four.16

‘Enterprise Architect is the primary expertise position to be named the Finest Job within the UK, beating advertising and marketing, finance and ops roles which have historically taken the highest spot.’

‘With the best wage of the 25 Finest Jobs, this demonstrates that expertise roles aren’t solely providing engaging compensation but in addition provide an growing stage of highly-prized job satisfaction.’

‘That stated, we see all kinds of job fields within the Prime 25. From gross sales, advertising and marketing and expertise, via to HR, recruitment, engineering and extra.’

‘Skilled job seekers from any of those fields are nicely positioned to maximise the huge variety of open roles that we see immediately.’