Revealed! The best 25 jobs in the UK for 2020

- Glassdoor has introduced annual report figuring out 25 greatest UK jobs for 2020
- 11 new jobs seem in new record, together with DevOps Engineer and Product Designer
- 5 of 25 jobs are technology-based – similar to primary, Enterprise Architect
- All jobs present a median wage above the nationwide common wage
January will see a 17 % spike in job functions, in line with one of many world’s largest job and recruiting websites.
To assist job seekers determine roles they may wish to contemplate, Glassdoor has introduced its annual report figuring out the 25 Finest Jobs within the UK for 2020.
Enterprise Architect takes the highest spot, marking the primary time a tech position has topped the record.
Product Supervisor and Operations Supervisor full the highest three, demonstrating alternatives for these with various expertise and undertaking administration expertise.
Enterprise Architect took the highest spot in Glassdoor’s high 25 greatest jobs within the UK for 2020. Pictured, the highest 25
2019’s number one job – Audit Supervisor – and quantity three job – Advertising and marketing Supervisor – fall out of the 2020 record fully.
Glassdoor’s report highlights the 25 greatest jobs based mostly on a novel algorithm taking into consideration wage, variety of job openings and job satisfaction.
Commenting on the findings, Amanda Stansell, Senior Financial Analysis Analyst at Glassdoor, stated: ‘The roles market continues to diversify as new expertise emerge and new applied sciences change the world of labor.’
‘As we enter a brand new decade for job seekers, the 25 Finest Jobs within the UK for 2020 goals to focus on roles which are in demand, provide fascinating salaries and in addition give employees job satisfaction.’
|JOB TITLE
|MEDIAN SALARY
|NO. OF OPEN JOBS
|JOB SATISFACTION
|JOB SCORE
|1. Enterprise Architect
|£75,209
|2,692
|three.9
|four.62
|2. Product Supervisor
|£56,195
|2,750
|three.9
|four.60
|three. Operations Supervisor
|£45,590
|three,zero15
|four.zero
|four.59
|four. Enterprise Growth Supervisor
|£40,677
|four,736
|four.zero
|four.53
|5. DevOps Engineer
|£51,000
|1,878
|four.zero
|four.53
|6. Information Scientist
|£45,188
|1,724
|four.2
|four.51
|7. HR Enterprise Accomplice
|£50,139
|1,242
|four.1
|four.43
|eight. Finance Supervisor
|£60,403
|2,231
|three.eight
|four.42
|9. Supply Supervisor
|£58,447
|1,512
|three.9
|four.41
|10. Contract Supervisor
|£44,122
|2,698
|three.9
|four.39
|11. Software program Engineer
|£45,590
|6,461
|three.7
|four.36
|12. Buyer Success Supervisor
|£40,000
|1,292
|four.5
|four.35
|13. Danger Supervisor
|£60,000
|1,437
|three.9
|four.35
|14. Technique Supervisor
|£74,896
|753
|four.1
|four.34
|15. Industrial Supervisor
|£58,385
|977
|three.9
|four.31
|16. Tax Supervisor
|£62,995
|1,651
|three.eight
|four.31
|17. Enterprise Analyst
|£42,912
|three,104
|three.7
|four.28
|18. Information Engineer
|£45,590
|1,493
|three.9
|four.28
|19. Engagement Supervisor
|£51,166
|747
|four.2
|four.27
|20. Gross sales Engineer
|£45,977
|921
|four.zero
|four.22
|21. Design Supervisor
|£56,439
|854
|three.9
|four.21
|22. Company Recruiter
|£40,111
|819
|four.5
|four.18
|23. HR Supervisor
|£50,000
|666
|four.2
|four.17
|24. Naval Architect
|£32,500
|5, zero45
|three.9
|four.16
|25. Product Designer
|£49,977
|688
|four.11
|four.16
‘Enterprise Architect is the primary expertise position to be named the Finest Job within the UK, beating advertising and marketing, finance and ops roles which have historically taken the highest spot.’
‘With the best wage of the 25 Finest Jobs, this demonstrates that expertise roles aren’t solely providing engaging compensation but in addition provide an growing stage of highly-prized job satisfaction.’
‘That stated, we see all kinds of job fields within the Prime 25. From gross sales, advertising and marketing and expertise, via to HR, recruitment, engineering and extra.’
‘Skilled job seekers from any of those fields are nicely positioned to maximise the huge variety of open roles that we see immediately.’
