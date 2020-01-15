News

Revealed, the BEST countries in the world to raise a child: Britain ranks 11th

January 15, 2020
  • UK scored poorly in earnings equality and political instability attributable to Brexit
  • Scandinavian nations praised for ‘beneficiant’ healthcare and schooling programs
  • US got here 18th – authors cited gun violence, racial tensions and earnings inequality

By Connor Boyd Well being Reporter For Mailonline

One of the best international locations on the earth for elevating a baby have been revealed – and the UK doesn’t characteristic within the high ten.

Britain ranked 11th within the annual Greatest International locations report, regardless of its financial system dwarfing each nation above it, whereas the US got here 18th.

Scandinavian international locations dominated the highest of the rankings, with Denmark, Sweden and Norway clinching the primary, second and third spots.

Denmark was hailed as the most effective place to start out a household due to its ‘beneficiant maternity and paternity depart insurance policies’, in addition to free healthcare and schooling. 

Sweden and Denmark had been praised as being household pleasant for comparable causes, in addition to their sturdy social care programmes and low crime charges. 

Denmark was hailed as the most effective place to start out a household due to its ‘beneficiant maternity and paternity depart insurance policies’, in addition to free healthcare and schooling (its capital metropolis, Copenhagen)

Canada and the Netherlands rounded out the highest 5, adopted by Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Austria. 

The UK bought excessive marks for its public schooling (9.6) and healthcare system (9.four), solely barely behind Denmark’s 9.9 scores in each classes.

However Britain scored poorly in earnings equality, incomes simply 2.6 in comparison with Denmark’s 9.2. It means many kids are nonetheless born into poverty, in contrast to within the Scandinavian nations.

The UK’s rating was additionally dragged down by its 5.four rating for political stability, with the authors citing Brexit as the principle trigger.

Writing within the report, executed yearly since 2016 by the College of Pennsylvania, they stated: ‘The nation’s function on the worldwide stage faces new questions as the federal government is planning to approve this yr its withdrawal from the EU. 

‘The Brexit course of, which would require months, if not years, of negotiations for brand new commerce pacts and different treaties, additionally raises new questions on the way forward for the EU.’

The US was ranked 18th on the earth for citing a baby, scoring poorly in classes like security (1.5), affordability (zero.6), political stability (four.2) and earnings equality (1.1). 

Racial tensions and an ‘more and more polarised voters’ had been cited as causes for it rating so poorly, in addition to gun deaths, which incorporates faculty shootings.

The Greatest International locations report evaluated 73 nations throughout 65 totally different classes. It surveyed greater than 20,000 individuals within the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Center East and Africa. 

Respondents had been cut up evenly into totally different teams to get an correct illustration of views in every nation.

The teams included leaders in enterprise, university-educated individuals who think about themselves center class or greater and browse the information 4 instances every week, and most people, who had been all around the age of 18. 

For the fourth yr in a row, Switzerland was ranked the general greatest nation, whereas Canada moved as much as quantity two. 

Japan, Germany, Australia and the UK rounded out the highest 5, with the US coming in at seventh.  

WHICH ARE THE BEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD TO RAISE A CHILD?
Based mostly on 65 classes, together with security, earnings equality, healthcare and schooling programs
1. Denmark 
2. Sweden
three. Norway
four. Canada
5. Netherlands
6. Finland
7. Switzerland
eight. New Zealand
9. Australia
10. Austria
11. UK
12. Luxembourg
13. Germany
14. France
15. Spain
16. Italy
17. Portugal
18. US
19. Japan
20. Poland
21. Greece
22. Singapore
23. Czech Republic
24. Croatia
25. Brazil
26. South Korea
27. Costa Rica
28. Argentina
29. Thailand
30. Slovakia
31. Slovenia
32. Mexico
33. Estonia
34. Lithuania
35. Latvia
36. Chile
37. Dominican Republic
38. Romania
39. Malaysia
40. Philippines
41. Israel
42. Bulgaria
43. China
44. Russia
45. Turkey
46. Panama
47. Colombia
48. Indonesia
49. Peru
50. United Arab Emirates
51. South Africa
52. Ecuador
53. Morocco
54. Belarus
55. Kenya
56. Bolivia
57. Ukraine
58. Egypt
59. India
60. Sri Lanka
61. Qatar
62. Serbia
63. Vietnam
64. Ghana
65. Tunisia
66. Azerbaijan
67. Saudi Arabia
68. Jordan
69. Oman
70. Myanmar
71. Guatemala
72. Lebanon
73. Kazakhstan

