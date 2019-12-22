Revellers hit the pubs and clubs for pre-Christmas drinks

By MailOnline Reporter

Merry Britons braved the chilly and rain final evening to take pleasure in a festive evening out on the final Saturday earlier than Christmas.

With Christmas get together season in full swing, many revellers hit the city in festive gown together with Christmas jumpers, Santa outfits and reindeer costumes.

Some partygoers sheltered underneath umbrellas with their buddies as elements of Britain have been lashed by extreme rain and floods on Saturday.

Saturday evening’s festivities adopted an evening of carnage on so-called ‘Mad Friday’, also referred to as ‘Black Eye Friday’ due to the variety of accidents and fights.

The widespread dangerous climate did not appear to place individuals off as they donned glitzy clothes and excessive heels for the evening of consuming.

Festive evening out: Two revellers wearing Santa Claus costumes run throughout a road in Leeds carrying their baggage and telephones on the final Saturday evening out earlier than Christmas final evening

Help: Three ladies stroll arm-in-arm with their baggage in hand throughout a Saturday evening out in Cardiff yesterday

Shelter: Two ladies take cowl underneath an umbrella as they take pleasure in an evening out in Cardiff on a day when floods hit elements of the UK

Squad: A bunch of girls carrying clothes and excessive heels hit the city in Cardiff final evening on the Saturday after ‘Mad Friday’

Piggyback trip: A feminine reveller will get a carry from a person carrying a Christmas jumper as they stroll previous a bus cease in Cardiff

Festive theme: A bunch of males in matching festive outfits stroll alongside a pavement in the course of the Otley Run pub crawl in Leeds

Taing a break: Two ladies pose for an image on a road in Leeds final evening subsequent to a person in a festive inexperienced outfit

Christmas jumpers: Folks congregate outdoors a venue in Cardiff final evening with cops there to maintain order

Matching: A bunch of buddies hit the city in matching Santa coats and hats in Cardiff on Saturday evening

Ladies donned sparkly clothes and excessive heels in Cardiff, South Wales on the final Saturday evening out earlier than Christmas

This group of glamorous women did not let the dangerous climate cease them from having fun with their evening out in Cardiff final evening

This girl makes use of her coat to guard herself from the rain as she makes her manner house from an evening out in Leeds on Saturday

One party-goer donned what appears to be a reindeer hat created from balloons as she loved an evening out in Cardiff, south Wales earlier than Christmas

The festive revelers made certain they introduced out their finest fancy gown costumes for the evening out, with this man selecting a camel outfit

These two ladies in Leeds seemed to be having fun with themselves as they took half within the final Otley Run pub crawl of the yr final evening

A lady in a glamorous crimson gown leaned on her pal as she made her manner house from an evening out in Leeds yesterday, on the final large evening out earlier than Christmas

Revelers in Cardiff, south Wales did not let the antagonistic climate situations cease them from hitting the tiles and partying the evening away

Social gathering-goers in Cardiff, South Wales on the final Saturday evening earlier than Christmas having fun with an evening out in town