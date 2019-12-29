Revellers in military uniform throw flour, eggs and firecrackers in 200-year-old battle in Spain

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Revellers wearing army uniform have pelted one another with flour and eggs as a part of a 200-year-old competition in Spain.

The Els Enfarinats competition takes place yearly on the streets of Ibi, Alicante, with a battle exterior the city corridor.

The normal get-together requires individuals to decorate in army garb and stage a mock takeover utilizing flour, eggs and firecrackers in lieu of weapons.

The annual festivity takes place on December 28 to mark the biblical Bloodbath of the Innocents by King Herod.

The combat, the place ‘troopers’ additionally spray firecrackers, is accompanied by a day of celebrations together with fireworks and a mock election.

Beginning at 8am, the battle takes place between two teams – the ‘Els Enfarinats’ – who take management of the city for in the future underneath the slogan ‘New Justice’ and one other group known as ‘La Oposicio’, who attempt to restore order.

An hour after the battle commences, the ‘Race for Mayor’ decides who would be the chief of the ‘Els Enfarinats’.

At noon, a set takes place by way of the streets of the previous quarter of the city.

On the finish of the day, the authority of ‘Els Enfarinats’ involves an finish and cash collected from the fines is donated to charitable causes within the city.

The competition has been celebrated for greater than 200 years, when the city of Ibi found the custom.

The Spanish are identified for his or her weird food-throwing traditions.

Yearly they launch tomatoes at one another throughout the Tomatina Pageant, which takes place within the city of Bunol in August yearly.

Unimaginable images present the dirtied ‘fighters strolling by way of the streets with meals scattered on the ground and hearth burning

The competition is held yearly on December 28 and it comes from the Valencian phrase for ‘breading’, and roughly interprets to ‘the breaded ones’ or ‘the floured ones’