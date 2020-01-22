“Revenue Comes From Men’s Cricket”: Smriti Mandhana On Gender Pay Gap

Star Indian lady cricketer Smriti Mandhana will not be bothered by a pay cheque decrease than her male counterparts as she understands that the “revenue which we get is through men’s cricket”. Mandhana, the ICC’s lady cricketer of the yr, touched on the contentious situation of pay parity on the unveiling of Bata’s new vary of sneakers right here on Wednesday. “We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can’t say that,” she informed reporters.

The male cricketers within the prime bracket on BCCI central contracts checklist are entitled to an annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore, whereas a feminine cricketer within the highest class will get Rs 50 lakh for a similar interval.

“I don’t think any of the teammates is thinking about this gap because the only focus right now is to win matches for India, get the crowd coming in, get the revenue. That is the thing which we are aiming for and if that happens all other things are going to fall in place,” she mentioned.

“And for that, we need to perform. It is unfair on our part to say that we need same pay, it is not right. So I don”t think I want to comment on that gap,” she added.

India will play a tri-series earlier than the World T20 begins in Australia and Mandhana feels that the event is necessary to finalise the group composition proper for the large occasion subsequent month.

“Most of them (the gamers) have performed in Australia, so I believe with India A touring Australia final month, that can be going to be an enormous assist (as) four-five gamers had been a part of that group as properly.

“However the tri-series goes to be a extremely necessary event, excited about the group composition,” Mandhana mentioned.

Mandhana mentioned the group has been planning for the World T20 within the final one yr.

“…it’s fairly thrilling. Trying ahead to taking part in this World Cup with this group as it’s new group with combination of skilled and new gamers,” she mentioned.

There was a section in Mandhana’s profession when she was unable to transform begins and she or he mentioned she has labored on her shot-selection for higher outcomes.

“Understanding you could play your cowl drive, on-drive, play over covers… these issues used to at all times be like, ought to I hit it right here or there…I needed to restrict my pictures within the ODI format and perceive what the group wants,” she mentioned.

“One factor he (coach W V Raman) informed first attempt to play 30 overs in ODIs and 12 overs in T20 and you’ll find yourself getting an enormous rating. However to get an enormous rating, that you must be there (on the crease)…it’s useful to work with Raman Sir,” she elaborated.

Mandhana additionally mentioned that she idolises Sri Lankan batting nice Kumar Sangakkara and males”s group skipper Virat Kohli.