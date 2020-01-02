Revenue From Traffic Violations In Noida Rose By 532 % In 2019: Data

The variety of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 per cent greater than 2018. (File)

Noida:

Practically 2,000 individuals have been fined for site visitors violations in Noida every day in 2019 and over Rs 14 crore was recovered from them in penalties, resulting in a whopping 532 per cent improve in income assortment in comparison with 2018, in line with official knowledge.

Altogether 6,99,708 car house owners have been issued challans from January until December final yr for violating highway site visitors guidelines, Noida Visitors Police said.

The variety of challans issued in 2019 was 22.56 per cent greater than 2018, when 5,70,908 car house owners have been booked for violations, the police knowledge stated.

In 2016, fines have been issued to 1,47,143 autos and in 2017, 1,58,849 have been booked for violations, the police stated.

In 2019, Rs 14.76 crore have been recovered in penalties from violators because the income confirmed 532 per cent progress in collections from 2018 when Rs 2.77 crore have been recovered in dues, it added.

The income assortment from challans in 2016 was Rs 1.86 crore, whereas it stood at Rs 2.77 crore in 2017, in line with the information.