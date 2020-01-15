Review: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for Nintendo Switch

It’s time to take centre stage in Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore and dazzle your viewers with trendy strikes any J-pop star can be proud to current. And, when the time is correct, swap your mic for a sword, bow or battle axe and sweep via the Idolosphere, stopping any enemy – savage or boss – of their tracks. With the Swap port comes many small adjustments, nevertheless it’s the little issues that depend.

Again in 2016, Atlus launched its mix of Shin Megami Tensei and Fireplace Emblem franchises onto the Wii U. Acquired properly by followers and critics alike, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE was often called the most effective titles to grace the console. However with all that mentioned, there have been nonetheless some that resisted. After I reviewed the unique title, I wasn’t totally onboard. Whereas I praised the gameplay, the storyline and aspect quests typically felt clumsy, nothing greater than pointless filler. Three years later, I can say that my opinion has modified for the higher.

Now, the storyline feels brisker (mockingly) and extra centered, albeit nonetheless cringe-worthy in locations. Maybe that’s as a result of I’ve watched extra anime in these previous three years and might really feel the change blossoming inside me; performa, if you’ll. I nonetheless harbour the identical gripes, the place the interpretation isn’t fairly proper from Japanese to English, however for probably the most half these are fewer and farther between. Plus, if the aspect quest or principal story is a bit too twee for my tastes, I can quick ahead the dialogue in a flash.

As detailed in our preview and for these new to the sport (or that want a refresher), right here’s a fast abstract of the primary storyline. Set in Tokyo, the sport follows a gaggle of youngsters as they climb their method up via the ranks of stardom at Fortuna Leisure. The chief, Itsuki Aoi, helps his fellow comrades as they uncover their skills in appearing, singing, modelling and extra. However beneath all of the glitz and glamour of Fortuna Leisure’s rising stars is one thing extra mysterious. The expertise company’s idols are additionally masquerading as Mirage Masters, tasked with defending the actual world from an ethereal void often called the Idolosphere; a dimensional rip that causes malicious mirages to emerge and sicken the human inhabitants, sometimes taking them as hostage.

But it’s when Tsubasa’s sister, Ayaha, reappears a number of years after going lacking that issues begin to take a flip for the more severe. Idolospheres start popping up throughout Tokyo, dragging harmless residents into the ethereal dimensions to brainwash them for battle. And the Mirage Masters’ powers are weakening, bending to the desire of their darkish grasp. Fortuitously, Itsuki and Tsubasa be part of forces with Fortuna Leisure’s idols to assist take again management, gaining the flexibility to bond with two new mirages; Chrom and Caeda from Fireplace Emblem.

Whereas the primary storyline stays unchanged, the Swap port has (like my opinion) modified many small areas for the higher. There may be now no have to stage grind. Gamers can merely entry the unique Wii U DLC areas ‘EXPedition Hunter’, ‘Masterful Hunter’ and ‘Savage Hunter’ at an early level within the sport to achieve stage expertise, weapon expertise and new challenges with harder-hitting enemies. Actually, I’ve by no means been happier. These help quests are a godsend because it’s turned my 50- to 80-hour playthrough into 30 to 50 hours. As these quests are totally non-obligatory, it means those that want to stage grind can proceed to take action. It’s a win-win from Atlus.

Maybe one among my main gripes with the Wii U model was being unable to play the sport off-screen. On the time, although, the sport was capable of make up for its shortcomings with a useful UI, mini-map and messaging display screen. After 30 hours with the Swap model, I haven’t precisely missed holding the Wii U GamePad. Now, there’s a mini map within the backside left nook, ‘Topic’ conversations overlay the sport’s display screen, and solid / enemy stats might be considered by urgent the ‘ ’ when in battle. And, in fact, there’s now the aptitude to play Encore in handheld mode, which continues to look spectacular.

For the reason that Wii U continues to be attached, we carried out a ‘blind’ comparability take a look at on a six-year-old Samsung HD tv. Ergo, the Swap model was arrange in the identical Idolosphere with the identical enemies because the Wii U model. Between the views of 1 gamer and two non-gamers, all three selected the Swap model as the perfect visible model. And whereas Altus hasn’t essentially tweaked Encore’s visuals, the decision on the Swap is clearer and crisper than that of the Wii U, notably on older TVs. Whereas we are able to’t verify the precise technicalities, the Wii U appeared to distort the sport’s decision, making it seem greater and fewer crisp. However, the Swap model seems as initially supposed, sharper and cleaner.

As alluded to in our preview, the turn-based gameplay stays partaking with ‘Sessions’, Encore’s model of bodily and elemental combo assaults. Advert-lib performances and particular performances are extremely helpful when going through Savage and Boss enemies, giving your solid of characters extra buffs, dispensing destructive results to enemies and enabling therapeutic properties, relying on the efficiency used. The fast session characteristic can also be extremely helpful, permitting gamers to fast-forward via these segments at alarming pace.

For those who want a break from the primary gameplay and aspect tales, gamers can cease by Bloom Palace and enter the ‘Area of Aspiration’ to find new story-led content material in ‘EX’ tales. Serving as an extension, these tales are unlockable at totally different phases of the sport. Though we gained’t spoil the way you unlock them, they comprise new costumes such because the ‘Rebellious Joker’ from Persona 5 for Itsuki, the ‘Cross Bravery’ from Etrian Odyssey Nexus for Ellie, and the ‘Demonica Replica’ for Yashiro. A blessing for followers who like to obliterate enemies in type. And whereas these further tales aren’t heavy on dialogue, they do supply attention-grabbing moments between the characters.

There are minor frustrations to the sport, these of which nonetheless exist within the enhanced port. You’ll have to do a whole lot of backtracking throughout aspect quests and principal story occasions, a few of which aren’t clear reduce. There’s a selected aspect quest the place Tsubasa wants to talk ‘cat’ language to know the right way to act appropriately in her new gig. It’s weird, sure, however the location of the alleyway will solely make an look when your character steps contained in the parameters to kick-off the hunt. It’s not one thing you’ll be able to bodily stroll down. Whether or not or not that’s a translation error, it’s irritating, however. Plus, there’s nonetheless an actual lack of ‘Fire Emblem’ moments within the sport. Atlus has created a brand new costume for Mamori based mostly on Three Homes to satiate followers, nevertheless it’s irritating understanding Encore nonetheless isn’t a ‘true’ crossover between the franchises.

One other flaw to contemplate is the whole lack of an auto-save characteristic. That is atypical when firstly, you haven’t saved shortly and, secondly, you run right into a savage enemy. For those who don’t have the acquired merchandise, escaping from battle will typically fail, leading to a grim sport over. I misplaced round two hours of gameplay (4 aspect quests and a boss battle) throughout such an prevalence. Whereas the sport does immediate to avoid wasting throughout principal story segments, these are rare.

At its coronary heart, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore has delivered what’s anticipated in an enhanced port. New content material, improved UI and small tweaks to make the gameplay quicker all make a big distinction to the general enjoyment. Though flawed in locations, it’s a JPRG that dares to be bolder and braver with its trendy sequences and kawaii (although weird) story. It is probably not to everybody’s tastes, however its whimsical methods will spoil those that can’t assist however take pleasure in lovely issues. Thanks for reincarnating this one, Atlus.

eight/10

