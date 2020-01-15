Review: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for Nintendo Switch

It’s time to take centre stage in Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore and dazzle your viewers with trendy strikes any J-pop star could be proud to current. And, when the time is correct, swap your mic for a sword, bow or battle axe and sweep via the Idolosphere, stopping any enemy – savage or boss – of their tracks. With the Swap port comes many small adjustments, however it’s the little issues that depend.

Again in 2016, Atlus launched its mix of Shin Megami Tensei and Hearth Emblem franchises onto the Wii U. Obtained effectively by followers and critics alike, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE was referred to as probably the greatest titles to grace the console. However with all that stated, there have been nonetheless some that resisted. After I reviewed the unique title, I wasn’t completely onboard. Whereas I praised the gameplay, the storyline and facet quests typically felt clumsy, nothing greater than pointless filler. Three years later, I can say that my opinion has modified for the higher.

Now, the storyline feels more energizing (satirically) and extra centered, albeit nonetheless cringe-worthy in locations. Maybe that’s as a result of I’ve watched extra anime in these previous three years and might really feel the change blossoming inside me; performa, if you’ll. I nonetheless harbour the identical gripes, the place the interpretation isn’t fairly proper from Japanese to English, however for probably the most half these are fewer and farther between. Plus, if the facet quest or foremost story is a little bit too twee for my tastes, I can quick ahead the dialogue in a flash.

As detailed in our preview and for these new to the sport (or that want a refresher), right here’s a fast abstract of the principle storyline. Set in Tokyo, the sport follows a gaggle of youngsters as they climb their approach up via the ranks of stardom at Fortuna Leisure. The chief, Itsuki Aoi, helps his fellow comrades as they uncover their abilities in appearing, singing, modelling and extra. However beneath all of the glitz and glamour of Fortuna Leisure’s rising stars is one thing extra mysterious. The expertise company’s idols are additionally masquerading as Mirage Masters, tasked with defending the actual world from an ethereal void referred to as the Idolosphere; a dimensional rip that causes malicious mirages to emerge and sicken the human inhabitants, often taking them as hostage.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

But it’s when Tsubasa’s sister, Ayaha, reappears a number of years after going lacking that issues begin to take a flip for the more serious. Idolospheres start popping up throughout Tokyo, dragging harmless residents into the ethereal dimensions to brainwash them for battle. And the Mirage Masters’ powers are weakening, bending to the need of their darkish grasp. Luckily, Itsuki and Tsubasa be a part of forces with Fortuna Leisure’s idols to assist take again management, gaining the flexibility to bond with two new mirages; Chrom and Caeda from Hearth Emblem.

Whereas the principle storyline stays unchanged, the Swap port has (like my opinion) modified many small areas for the higher. There may be now no have to stage grind. Gamers can merely entry the unique Wii U DLC areas ‘EXPedition Hunter’, ‘Masterful Hunter’ and ‘Savage Hunter’ at an early level within the recreation to realize stage expertise, weapon abilities and new challenges with harder-hitting enemies. Truthfully, I’ve by no means been happier. These help quests are a godsend because it’s turned my 50- to 80-hour playthrough into 30 to 50 hours. As these quests are completely elective, it means those that want to stage grind can proceed to take action. It’s a win-win from Atlus.

Maybe one in all my main gripes with the Wii U model was being unable to play the sport off-screen. On the time, although, the sport was capable of make up for its shortcomings with a useful UI, mini-map and messaging display screen. After 30 hours with the Swap model, I haven’t precisely missed holding the Wii U GamePad. Now, there’s a mini map within the backside left nook, ‘Topic’ conversations overlay the sport’s display screen, and forged / enemy stats will be seen by urgent the ‘ ’ when in battle. And, after all, there’s now the potential to play Encore in handheld mode, which continues to look spectacular.

For the reason that Wii U remains to be connected, we carried out a ‘blind’ comparability take a look at on a six-year-old Samsung HD tv. Ergo, the Swap model was arrange in the identical Idolosphere with the identical enemies because the Wii U model. Between the views of 1 gamer and two non-gamers, all three selected the Swap model as the most effective visible model. And whereas Altus hasn’t essentially tweaked Encore’s visuals, the decision on the Swap is clearer and crisper than that of the Wii U, notably on older TVs. Whereas we are able to’t verify the precise technicalities, the Wii U appeared to distort the sport’s decision, making it seem larger and fewer crisp. However, the Swap model seems as initially meant, sharper and cleaner.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As alluded to in our preview, the turn-based gameplay stays participating with ‘Sessions’, Encore’s model of bodily and elemental combo assaults. Advert-lib performances and particular performances are extremely helpful when going through Savage and Boss enemies, giving your forged of characters extra buffs, meting out destructive results to enemies and enabling therapeutic properties, relying on the efficiency used. The short session function can also be extremely helpful, permitting gamers to fast-forward via these segments at alarming velocity.

If you happen to want a break from the principle gameplay and facet tales, gamers can cease by Bloom Palace and enter the ‘Area of Aspiration’ to find new story-led content material in ‘EX’ tales. Serving as an extension, these tales are unlockable at totally different levels of the sport. Though we received’t spoil the way you unlock them, they include new costumes such because the ‘Rebellious Joker’ from Persona 5 for Itsuki, the ‘Cross Bravery’ from Etrian Odyssey Nexus for Ellie, and the ‘Demonica Replica’ for Yashiro. A blessing for followers who like to obliterate enemies in fashion. And whereas these further tales aren’t heavy on dialogue, they do provide fascinating moments between the characters.

There are minor frustrations to the sport, these of which nonetheless exist within the enhanced port. You’ll have to do loads of backtracking throughout facet quests and foremost story occasions, a few of which aren’t clear reduce. There’s a particular facet quest the place Tsubasa wants to talk ‘cat’ language to know how one can act appropriately in her new gig. It’s weird, sure, however the location of the alleyway will solely make an look when your character steps contained in the parameters to kick-off the hunt. It’s not one thing you possibly can bodily stroll down. Whether or not or not that’s a translation error, it’s irritating, nonetheless. Plus, there’s nonetheless an actual lack of ‘Fire Emblem’ moments within the recreation. Atlus has created a brand new costume for Mamori based mostly on Three Homes to satiate followers, however it’s irritating understanding Encore nonetheless isn’t a ‘true’ crossover between the franchises.

One other flaw to think about is the whole lack of an auto-save function. That is atypical when firstly, you haven’t saved shortly and, secondly, you run right into a savage enemy. If you happen to don’t have the acquired merchandise, escaping from battle will typically fail, leading to a grim recreation over. I misplaced round two hours of gameplay (4 facet quests and a boss struggle) throughout such an prevalence. Whereas the sport does immediate to save lots of throughout foremost story segments, these are rare.

At its coronary heart, Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore has delivered what’s anticipated in an enhanced port. New content material, improved UI and small tweaks to make the gameplay quicker all make a big distinction to the general enjoyment. Though flawed in locations, it’s a JPRG that dares to be bolder and braver with its trendy sequences and kawaii (although weird) story. It might not be to everybody’s tastes, however its whimsical methods will spoil those that can’t assist however take pleasure in cute issues. Thanks for reincarnating this one, Atlus.

eight/10

A overview copy of Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore was offered to My Nintendo Information by Nintendo UK.