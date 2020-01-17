Revoke Action Against Yogesh Soman: Devendra Fadnavis To Uddhav Thackeray

In a letter Devendra Fadnavis mentioned it was unlucky that Yogesh Soman was punished

Mumbai:

BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra authorities revoke Mumbai College’s motion in opposition to actor and dramatics instructor Yogesh Soman over his criticism of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

“Such action was not expected against a person who praised Vinayak Damodar Savarkar when ‘the chief minister himself believes in Savarkar’s ideology,” he mentioned.

Soman, who’s the director of the college’s Academy of Theatre Arts, was despatched on obligatory go away after he criticised Rahul Gandhi in a video put up.

Soman slammed Gandhi over the latter’s comment at a rally in Delhi that his identify was Rahul Gandhi and “not Rahul Savarkar” so he wouldn’t apologise over his “Rape in India” remark.

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mr Fadnavis mentioned it was unlucky that Soman was punished for praising Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter.

“I urge you to intervene and withdraw the action against Yogesh Soman,” the previous chief minister who’s now Chief of Opposition within the Maharashtra Meeting mentioned.

“The action raises a question whether one should praise iconic figures such as Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar,” he mentioned.

“Soman spoke highly of Savarkar and NSUI (student wing of the Congress) protested against that. To enable the students to withdraw their protest, the university sent Soman on compulsory leave. The action saddened nationalists,” Mr Fadnavis mentioned.

“When the state is being ruled by a chief minister who believes in Savarkar’s ideology, such punishment is not expected. The punishment should be revoked without falling prey to any political pressure,” the BJP chief mentioned.