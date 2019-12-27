“Revolutionary Terrorists,” Says Madhya Pradesh Paper, BJP Takes Offence

The BJP has sought strict motion in opposition to the teachers accountable.

Bhopal:

Using the time period “revolutionary terrorists” in a query paper set at a university affiliated to Jiwaji College has sparked an uproar in Madhya Pradesh, with college students in addition to opposition BJP leaders terming it as an insult to the nation’s freedom fighters.

“Describe the activities of revolutionary terrorists. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?” learn the query posed in a query paper set for third-semester college students of Guna PG Faculty’s MA Political Science division.

Stunned, college students submitted a memorandum asking college authorities to take away the query from the examination paper. Subsequently, the college administration arrange a committee to the probe the matter on Friday.

“Revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for our country should be given the status of bravehearts. Instead, they are being called terrorists. We condemn this and want the question withdrawn,” information company ANI quoted a pupil as saying.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned he was deeply damage by the incident. “How can anyone call them terrorists? Because of their sacrifices, we are able to breathe freely. I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government take strict action against such irresponsible people,” he added.

State Larger Training Minister Jeetu Patwari claimed moderation committee has been fashioned to establish these accountable. “Action will surely be taken against those responsible. This is the Congress, which refers to terrorists as terrorists and revolutionaries as revolutionaries, not the BJP,” he mentioned.

His cupboard colleague, PC Sharma, adopted a extra average tone. “We are yet to figure out what sense the question was written in. The students have given a memorandum to the principal, and we will know more about it soon,” he mentioned.

Faculty principal VK Tiwari instructed ANI that the scholars’ objection will probably be conveyed to the college vice-chancellor.

(With inputs from ANI)