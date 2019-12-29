December 29, 2019 | 11:18am

A $5,000 reward is being supplied for details about a 29-year-old Alabama lady who mysteriously vanished from a bar earlier this month.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey introduced the reward for credible suggestions concerning the Dec. 20 disappearance of Paighton Houston, who was final seen leaving a bar in Birmingham with “two heavy-set black males,” AL.com reported.

“In the midst of the busy holiday season, it is critical that we support Paighton, her family and law enforcement to ensure we do everything possible to bring her home,” Ivey stated in an announcement.

Houston’s mom, Charlaine, wrote on Fb that her daughter alerted buddies by way of textual content that “she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble.”

However her daughter hasn’t used her checking account since she disappeared and her cellphone goes straight to voicemail.

“We’ve got to find her,” Charlaine informed AL.com. “I just pray this nightmare will end.”

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams stated authorities are determined for leads within the case.

“We’re pretty much in the same place that we were when we first reported her missing,” Williams informed the outlet. “We don’t have any other leads. We’ve exhausted the ones we’ve had to this point, but we’ll continue to investigate and try to develop new leads.”