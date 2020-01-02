Rey and Kylo’s Force dyad explained

Disney/Lucasfilm

Whereas Palpatine hoped to make use of their connection towards them, even he was unaware of simply how highly effective Rey and Kylo could be after they joined forces. With the previous Supreme Chief shedding his Kylo Ren masks and moniker to revert to his true type of Ben Solo, he comes charging to Exegol to avoid wasting Rey from her grandfather. Earlier than he can get to her, nonetheless, he is ambushed by guards. Having tossed his Sith saber into the roaring ocean off the stays of the Death Star, Kylo (now Ben) is left and not using a weapon. Rey is ready to use their Power dyad connection at hand Ben certainly one of her two sabers (she was utilizing Luke and Leia Skywalker’s weapons) to avoid wasting him.

As soon as Palpatine realizes he is coping with a Power dyad between Rey and Ben, his plan for them adjustments. He syphons life from them each to revive his personal ghostly determine to life, and their dyad proves so highly effective that Palpatine is quickly restored to nearly Revenge of the Sith-ranges of power as he practically wipes out all the Resistance fleet. Fortuitously for Rey and Ben, their dyad can also be sturdy sufficient to maintain them alive to destroy the Emperor. Nevertheless, it takes Ben giving up the final of his power within the Power to avoid wasting Rey after she’s lastly struck down her grandfather. Their dyad is strictly what is required to carry steadiness to the Power as soon as and for all, however as Meaww factors out, with Ben dying to avoid wasting Rey, that hyperlink is gone endlessly.

However there’s nonetheless hope right here, as Rey is definitely nonetheless attuned to the Power. The closing scene of The Rise of Skywalker reveals Rey taking over a brand new identification as she introduces herself as Rey Skywalker and raises a lightsaber beforehand unseen in Star Wars movies: a yellow blade that lastly provides her her personal place within the Jedi Order.