Rey Mysterio Really Wants CM Punk Back In WWE

CM Punk is a visitor analyst on WWE Backstage, however that’s not sufficient for some followers. Loads of folks would like to see CM Punk make an in-ring return, however that doesn’t appear to be his agenda proper now.

Whereas chatting with Sportskeeda, Rey Mysterio weighed in on the scenario. He would like to see CM Punk come again to WWE regardless of how he desires to do it. Proper now it’s nonetheless 100% as much as CM Punk about what he desires to do.

“I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him – but I enjoy having him around, even if it’s just with his FOX role. But we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring. I doubt anybody out there would say, ‘Nah, I don’t really want to see him back.’ He has a great personality, great character and he’s great in the ring.”



Since WrestleMania season is beginning quickly there may very well be loads of CM Punk in-ring return rumors re-surface. They would slot in effectively with the Edge return stories, however the Rated R Famous person in some way appears far more prone to make a return to the ring than CM Punk at this level.