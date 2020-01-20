Rey Mysterio Says Daniel Bryan’s Saudi Arabia Royal Rumble Record Doesn’t Count

Rey Mysterio lasted one hour two minutes and fifteen seconds within the 2006 Royal Rumble match. Daniel Bryan broke that document in 2018, however Mysterio says that didn’t depend as a result of it occurred in Saudi Arabia.

Whereas on Up Up Down Down, Rey Mysterio mentioned his record-breaking Royal Rumble look. He began that match within the #1 entry and out-lasted everybody else. Bryan didn’t win the Best Royal Rumble, however he nonetheless lasted one hour sixteen minutes and 5 seconds. For Mysterio, it doesn’t depend.

“It’s crazy. The time doesn’t fly. It feels like it’s forever, but strategies are very important when you step in the Rumble. I think being able to showcase some of my high flying moves, but sometimes believe it or not I would stay low in the corner, you know making sure that whoever was throwing down at the time… just let me chill here and hang out, but it worked.” “I got a protest to make because I heard that Daniel Bryan had the longest time in the Rumble, but that was in Saudi so that don’t count. It counts here, yes. I hold that record right now. #1 and I hold the record.”

WWE nonetheless touts Daniel Bryan as holding the document for longest time in a single Royal Rumble match. The WWE document ebook may say that Daniel Bryan holds the highest spot however it’s going to by no means really beat Rey Mysterio’s time in his opinion.

