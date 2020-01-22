Rey Mysterio’s Injury Status Following Brutal Ladder Match On WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio obtained actually beat up on Uncooked this week, however he’s going to be okay.

Professional Wrestling Sheet reviews that Rey Mysterio was not injured after his brutal ladder match towards Andrade for the US Title. He did take some dangerous bumps in that loss, however he received’t be lacking any time from the ring.

“Sources tell us it has been determined Mysterio was not seriously injured, therefore he’s cleared to continue competing and won’t miss time away from the ring to recover.”

Rey Mysterio was already slated to be within the Royal Rumble match. We’re not sure what’s going to occur on Sunday, however Mr. 6-1-9 is cleared to work the massive occasion.