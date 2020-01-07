RFS volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer’s daughter brings a smile to the faces of mourners

As tears welled within the eyes of the tons of packed into the church, able to burst at any second, the bravery and blissful innocence of a younger woman introduced a smile to their faces.

Charlotte O’Dwyer is just too younger to know that she’ll by no means see her father Andrew once more, not to mention that he will not be there on her first day of college, or her final day of college, or capable of stroll her down the aisle on her wedding ceremony day.

She is going to develop up with no father, however folks all over the place will inform her that her daddy was a hero.

Mr O’Dwyer, 36, and his colleague Geoffrey Keaton have been killed on December 19 when the truck they have been in rolled and hit a tree whereas combating a bushfire at Buxton, south of Sydney.

As mourners heard concerning the heroic efforts of Mr O’Dwyer that fateful night time, little Charlotte donned her father’s helmet and accepted a RFS service medal which he had been posthumously awarded.

Moments later she lay on the ground underneath her father’s coffin and ate a bag of chips, bringing a a lot wanted smile to the faces of mourners.

Her innocence, on full show in opposition to a backdrop of grief on the entrance of the church, is strictly what her father and hundreds of different firefighters proper throughout Australia have been combating so exhausting to guard over latest months.

An skilled volunteer firefighter, Mr O’Dwyer had been a member of the Horsley Park RFS for 18 years.

That he had first joined the brigade as a youngster was identified by RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who gave a shifting speech in the course of the service.

‘Charlotte ought to know her father was a selfless and particular man, who solely left as a result of he was a hero,’ he instructed the packed church.

After stepping from the altar he walked to the entrance row the place younger Charlotte was ready.

Moments earlier she had stood up on the church pew, pointed to the sky and muttered one thing to her mom.

Together with her hair in pigtails, the toddler stood nonetheless as Mr Fitzsimmons pinned the RFS service medal to her white costume.

He then handed the fallen firefighter’s helmet to his widow Melissa, a transfer which sparked a thought within the younger woman’s thoughts.

Trying up at her mom, Charlotte put her fingers on the white hardhat as if asking Mrs O’Dwyer to place it on her.

Naturally, she obliged.

With the hat now sitting loosely on her head, the younger woman shone a smile within the route of her tearful kinfolk.

On the conclusion of the service she was swept up in her mom’s arms and collectively they walked from the church.

When her mom briefly shed tears as they walked exterior, Charlotte tried to consolation her by holding a hand as much as her face.

When her mom stopped crying, the younger woman smiled once more.

Exterior the service, Melissa O’Dwyer carried carried Charlotte in her arms earlier than decreasing her down so she might give her hero father’s coffin a kiss goodbye. Round her, eyes welled with tears.

As her husband’s coffin was loaded into the again of the hearse, Mrs O’Dwyer carried her daughter over and after giving it a kiss herself, lowered Charlotte down simply sufficient in order that she too might kiss her father’s coffin goodbye.

Standing across the younger woman, massive courageous males who’ve spent weeks combating horrific fires wept.

Because the again doorways of the hearse shut, tons of of RFS members put their fingers on their hearts and lined the street, guiding the automobile out of the church grounds.

Strolling simply metres away, younger Charlotte’s blissful innocence continued to deliver smiles to their faces.

At one level she noticed somebody she knew within the crowd and tried to stroll off in that route, solely to be helped again on monitor by her mom’s guiding hand.

Unable to succeed in them, she as a substitute provided a smile and a wave. Why would not she?

Within the days after her husband’s dying, Mrs O’Dwyer admitted she had by no means thought of the opportunity of having to information her daughter by means of life alone.

However as she quickly realised, nor will she need to.

‘Our children have gotten all these aunties and uncles now and that offers me a variety of consolation,’ she mentioned on the time concerning the courageous RFS volunteers who all the time assist out.

‘They will hear the tales about their dads and the way mighty they’ve been.’

Though she will not have her husband by her facet, Mrs O’Dwyer is aware of she’ll all the time have a few of him in Charlotte.

As for Charlotte, nicely she is going to all the time have a few of her father in her new uncles and aunties.

