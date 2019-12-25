Rhea Ripley Comes Down On Fan Criticism Of Shayna Baszler

WWE followers are very opinionated, however generally they actually miss the mark. Rhea Ripley has to agree with that with regards to one criticism of Shayna Baszler.

Newsweek just lately spoke to Rhea Ripley the place she expressed some frustration about what she’s seen on Twitter. She reads a variety of issues that followers say about her and the Queen Of Spades. Ripley went on to say how a lot she hates it when individuals name Baszler boring as a result of she’s simply doing her job as a heel.

“I read a lot of things on Twitter, and I see a lot of things about Shayna and about me. I absolutely hate it when they rag on her and say she’s boring.” “She’s a heel, she’s not supposed to be exciting. She’s not supposed to make you like her. She’s not supposed to do any of that stuff. She’s doing her job right. And I hate when people disrespect that fact. So to go out there and put on a match like that with Shayna and prove to everyone how wrong [they are about] not only me but her as well,it’s a feeling that can’t be matched. I just love proving people wrong.”



Rhea Ripley is WWE NXT Ladies’s Champion proper now so her pores and skin is clearly thick sufficient to take regardless of the followers will dish out. She’s not afraid to talk up if she feels the necessity. Clearly, this was a topic that warranted her consideration.