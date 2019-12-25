News TV SHOWS

Rhea Ripley Looks Back At A ‘Pretty Decent Year’ For Her

December 25, 2019
Rhea Ripley didn’t win any get away awards but, however she may win all of them in principle. She busted out in a giant approach this 12 months and made 2019 hers to lose, and she or he didn’t lose a lot.

The present WWE NXT Girls’s Champion tweeted out a little bit guidelines of achievements from 2019. This record could be nice to perform in a profession, however Rhea Ripley bought all the pieces achieved in a single 12 months.

2019

.Began 2019 because the First ever NXT UK Girls’s Champion

.Competed within the First ever NXT UK TakeOver

.No. 24 within the Royal Rumble

.Captain for the First ever Girls’s WarGames

.Girls’s Captain for Group NXT in Survivor Collection match

.NEW NXT Girls’s Champion

Fairly first rate 12 months!

Ripley goes to begin 2020 because the NXT Girls’s Champion. That’s not a nasty place to begin the last decade. Let’s simply see the place she is that this time subsequent 12 months and what number of achievements she’s going to have the ability to add to that record.

— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 24, 2019



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

