Rhea Ripley Reveals Her Partner’s Reaction To WWE NXT Women’s Title Win

Rhea Ripley is now the NXT Girls’s Champion. This was an extended highway and culminated along with her being the primary to carry each the NXT UK and NXT Girls’s Titles. When she received, her companion Kevin was very pleased for her. In actual fact, perhaps Kevin was a bit overjoyed.

Sporting Information not too long ago spoke to Rhea Ripley about her huge win. She was very excited as quickly as she defeated Shayna Baszler. Then as soon as she bought calmed down she lastly known as her companion to find they had been extremely pleased as effectively.

“I called my partner. After I saw everyone backstage and seeing them so proud of me and so happy and applauding Shayna and I, it was such an awesome feeling. But after all that, I finally got changed and sort of calmed down a little bit and then I called my partner Kevin. It’s funny because when he answered the phone, he was there with one of our friends and as soon as he answered the phone, I had to stick it away from my ear because it was just them screaming. ‘OHHHHHHH YOU’RE THE CHAMPION! OH MY GOD!!!!’ (Laughs) It was so embarrassing. I’m just glad it wasn’t on speaker.”



Rhea Ripley is younger and able to do huge issues in WWE. Successful the NXT Girls’s Title was a giant night time for her and there’ll probably be many extra huge wins to return.