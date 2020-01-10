Rhino Reveals WWE Wanted To Name Him ‘Mary’

WWE can have a number of plans for a Famous person once they debut. Not all of them are the perfect concepts.

Whereas talking to Speak Is Jericho, The Man Beast mentioned WWE’s model of ECW. They wished to dye his hair blonde at one level and name him “Mary.” Fortunately, that didn’t occur.

“They wanted to change my name to Mary. This was after ECW. They were like, ‘We gotta change your name.’ And I go, ‘Why?’ They go, ‘We can’t patent it.’ [Joe Legend[ said, ‘Why don’t they just change [the I] to a Y?’ I think they just wanted to create their own character for me. Edge goes, ‘You guys are going to drop the ball. Bring him in as our friend and heater.’ They wanted to dye my hair blonde and make me their little brother. Can you imagine having to dye your hair blonde all the time? They were kicking around different ideas. Juggernaut was one. The worst one was Mary. I don’t know where it came from,”

Rhino was provided some huge cash to stick with WWE. He didn’t wish to sit at residence even when he was making double. Now he’s with Affect Wrestling and dealing the indies. He wished to be within the ring and that’s what is occurring. No one’s suggesting that anybody name him “Mary” both.

