Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair & Andrade’s Engagement

January 2, 2020
1 Min Read

Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade kicked off 2020 with some massive information. They’re getting married. This thrilling announcement didn’t include a marriage date, however loads of persons are excited.

Ric Aptitude was additionally very completely happy to listen to this information. He despatched out a message to his daughter and shortly to be son-in-law congratulating them.

Congratulations To My Stunning Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Superior Younger Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Completely happy, So Proud! What A Manner To Begin 2020!

Ric Aptitude was on stage with Widespread Panic at in regards to the time his daughter was saying “Si.” This was most likely very completely happy information to prime off an already nice Vacation for The Nature Boy.



