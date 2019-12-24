Ric Flair Keeps Taking Bumps On The Ice

Ric Aptitude stated that he’s medically cleared to take bumps and it seems to be like he’s placing that concept to check. Simply yesterday Aptitude uploaded a video the place he took a spill whereas snowboarding. Now he’s falling on the ice once more.

Aptitude just lately uploaded a video of himself skating together with his spouse Wendy. Then he fell. It wasn’t a really dangerous bump and he was laughing lots, however he nonetheless wanted a second to rise up.

You possibly can hear a person off digicam ask, “Is that Ric Flair?” as The Nature Boy received again to his ft. It seems to be like he’s okay, however our Vacation would have lots much less fear if he’d simply stop falling on the ice.

Ric Aptitude’s present WWE contract is reportedly operating up on the finish of the yr. We’ll must see what his subsequent transfer is, however he nonetheless appears to be having a good time at 70 years previous.

In case you had been questioning, Charlotte Aptitude is attempting to get pleasure from her Christmas in Mexico with Andrade. She would additionally recognize it if her Nature Boy father would: “STOP.”