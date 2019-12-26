Ric Flair Makes Joke About Wrestling Chris Jericho Again

Ric Aptitude simply spent a while snowboarding and skating throughout the Holidays. The unhealthy half is that he took some falls within the course of.

The Nature Boy scared followers when he fell on the ice. His daughter Charlotte Aptitude didn’t like seeing her legendary father fall both.

Following his time on the slopes, Ric Aptitude made a fairly nice joke. He’s clearly feeling these icy bumps which reminds him of wrestling Chris Jericho for some cause.

After three Days Of Snowboarding In Vail, I Really feel Like I Simply Labored With Chris Jericho Once more! WOOOOO!

Chris Jericho is at present Le Champion of AEW. Ric Aptitude’s WWE contract is operating up very quickly and he’s apparently cleared to take bumps. Contemplating AEW’s willingness to place legends just like the Rock n Roll Specific in peril you’ll be able to by no means say by no means about seeing The Nature Boy taking a bump for Y2J sooner or later.