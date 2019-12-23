Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE’s Booking Of Charlotte Flair

Ric Aptitude pays shut consideration to how WWE books his daughter. He virtually isn’t 100% behind each reserving resolution for Charlotte Aptitude in the mean time.

Corey Graves had some main criticisms of WWE’s girls’s division. As Ric Aptitude spoke to Wrestling Inc, he needed to agree with the Savior Of Misbehavior.

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent. [Charlotte Flair’s] never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’” “I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.”

We’ll simply need to see how WWE finally ends up reserving Charlotte Aptitude sooner or later. Hopefully, they may be capable of make some alterations to the reserving technique so Ric Aptitude will likely be a bit happier with how WWE is presenting his daughter.