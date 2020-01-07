Ric Flair Says Andrade Is In The Top Five Best WWE Superstars Today

Andrade is WWE United States Champion and he was in a position to maintain onto his title this week on RAW. Rey Mysterio supplied a troublesome opponent for him, however after little bit of a complicated end they had been in a position to shut out the match with Andrade conserving his gold.

El Idolo is now engaged to be married to Charlotte Aptitude. Ric Aptitude may be very joyful for them. The Nature Boy was watching his quickly to be son-in-law on RAW this week and he solely had reward to throw Andrade’s manner.

After Final Night time’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Nice @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The High 5 Performers In The WWE! The Different four Know Who They Are As a result of I Have Already Advised Them. This Isn’t Up For Hypothesis. This Is A Reality!

It’s a very good factor that Ric Aptitude appears to actually like Andrade. They’ll see one another at household gatherings.

It might be fascinating to know who else received calls from Naitch letting them know that they’re on his prime 5 listing of Superstars. Maybe they may quickly come ahead as properly.