Ric Flair Says Andrade Is Keeping Family Tradition Going With US Title Win

December 27, 2019
Andrade captured the WWE United States Title final evening at an MSG home present. Followers didn’t anticipate to see Andrade defeat Rey Mysterio for the US Title, but it surely occurred.

Following El Idolo’s huge win, Charlotte Aptitude tweeted out a congratulations. She appeared overcome with emotion. Clearly, she was very excited to see her man win gold in WWE.

Ric Aptitude then commented saying that Andrade is conserving a household custom going by holding championship gold. Woooo!

Congratulations To The Nice @AndradeCienWWE! Successful These Prestigious US Championships Is Turning into A Household Custom! WOOOOO!

It’s attention-grabbing that WWE pulled a US Title swap at this home present. It additionally goes to show that you just by no means know what’s going to occur when WWE come to city. That is very true if the venue is Madison Sq. Backyard.



