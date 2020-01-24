Rich Swann Undergoes Surgery

Wealthy Swann couldn’t work Arduous To Kill which pressured his tag group associate Willie Mack to wrestle a handicapped match towards The North. It seems that Mack shall be wrestling solo for some time.

Influence Wrestling confirmed on their social media that Wealthy Swann had surgical procedure at present.

Wishing @GottaGetSwann all the most effective as he goes into surgical procedure at present. Get nicely quickly!

No timetable was introduced for his return.