RICHARD KAY on the Prince of Wales lavishing millions on sons William and Harry

As fireworks arced throughout the evening sky over Windsor Nice Park, Prince Charles oozed with paternal delight.

‘My darling old Harry, I’m so comfortable for you,’ he had declared in his father-of-the-groom speech because the lavish celebrations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding ceremony moved to its extravagant finale.

Quick ahead 12 months and the Prince of Wales was in a slightly much less benign temper as he leafed via pages of accounts referring to his son’s expenditure.

The payments for the marriage, the payments referring to the appreciable sums spent on fixtures and fittings on the Sussexes’ residence Frogmore Cottage — fairly distinct from the taxpayer-funded structural renovations — and the continuing payments for Harry and Meghan’s allowance that he additionally gives, have been including up.

Prince Charles is pictured above strolling Meghan Markle down the aisle on the day of her wedding ceremony to his son Prince Harry

Sources now say the cash Charles pays to his sons is ‘draining him’ Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips and Prince George of Cambridge

Past a frown, he gave little away. ‘His attitude is always just pay what needs to be paid and move on,’ says a former aide. ‘It’s normally the trail of least resistance when it’s to do with the boys.’

However these accustomed to a number of the eye-watering numbers which have crossed the royal desk at Clarence Home say there’s one other facet to the story.

One determine went as far as to say that the cash he spends, not simply on Harry and Meghan but in addition on financing William and Kate, was ‘draining him’.

Formally, the brothers and their households are funded out of Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall property, however, in reality, the Prince has at instances needed to dip into his personal personal reserves.

Insiders communicate of the ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ the Prince made obtainable to furnish the couple’s Windsor residence (Frogmore Cottage above) after their resolution to desert Kensington Palace

It’s thought the final time he had to try this on a major stage was in assembly Princess Diana’s £17.5 million divorce settlement in 1996, for which he additionally needed to borrow from the Queen.

Inside a yr following Diana’s loss of life, that cash, minus inheritance tax handed over to the Treasury, had mockingly been transferred into trusts for his sons.

Towards this backdrop it’s no marvel that the Prince has been so dismayed by Harry’s resolution to show his again on life throughout the Royal Household for an more and more unsure future outdoors it.

One among his central worries is simply how — or slightly who — goes to finance their new lives.

Cash might not be the foundation of this disaster, however it’s contingent to it. In saying their resolution to face down as senior royals, the couple stated it was their intention to be financially impartial.

Whereas this actually represents a headache for the monarchy with its thinly disguised inference that Harry and Meghan could change into royals on the market, Prince Charles’s money-men could also be privately relieved.

At one stage he was paying the Sussexes greater than William and his household. That determine is now understood to be across the identical, with Harry and William every receiving roughly £2.5 million.

Nevertheless, the Prince has let or not it’s identified that his funds will not be inexhaustible and that there’s a restrict to how far and the way a lot he will pay.

Insiders communicate of the ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ the Prince made obtainable to furnish the couple’s Windsor residence after their resolution to desert Kensington Palace.

This was along with the £2.four million of public cash used to transform the 19th century property from 5 employees flats right into a single residence.

‘As for the wedding, it cost him a small fortune,’ a supply stated. ‘They were not small sums.’

From the Michelin-starred caterers who supplied the night’s black-tie dinner for 200, and the glass marquee, to the festival-themed meals stalls and bars and automobiles and coaches to ferry the visitors round, it was all paid for by the Prince.

In accordance with a supply, the figures concerned in offering for each boys have in latest instances been flagged as much as the Prince by his accounting employees on a couple of event.

‘There’s normally a raised eyebrow, however the Prince all the time simply indicators them off,’ says the supply.

All the identical, he has made it clear that whereas he’ll proceed to fund his sons, there might be, as one courtier put it, ‘no blank cheque’.